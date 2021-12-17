What Did Ariana DeBose Say After Audra McDonald Stopped Her in the Airport to Celebrate Her West Side Story Success?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   What Did Ariana DeBose Say After Audra McDonald Stopped Her in the Airport to Celebrate Her West Side Story Success?
By Dan Meyer
Dec 17, 2021
 
Plus, the Tony nominee talks about filming the “America” scene and what didn’t make it into The Prom.

There are times when you want to meet your idol—but right after you’ve earned not one, but two, major award nominations for your on-screen performance as Anita in West Side Story might not be the most opportune. Check out Ariana DeBose sharing her airport encounter with six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald above during an interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“I was so taken aback that she stopped me. She totally changed my life. ’Wheels of a Dream,’ her vocals [are] everything to me,” said DeBose. “I was so horribly awkward. I literally just said, ‘I’m very emotional right now. It’s nice to meet you.’”

The moment happened just after DeBose learned she had scored a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nomination. The actor has been earning rave reviews for her performance as the beloved character in Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner’s adaptation of the 1957 musical from Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins.

In her interview with Corden, the Tony nominee also discussed what it was like filming the “America” sequence, dance moves that didn’t make the cut in Netflix’s adaptation of The Prom (in which Corden also starred), and how she won free ice cream for the rest of her life from Cold Stone Creamery.

Check Out New Photos of Steven Spielberg’s Film Adaptation of West Side Story

Check Out New Photos of Steven Spielberg’s Film Adaptation of West Side Story

26 PHOTOS
in <i>West Side Story</i>
West Side Story 20th Century Studios
Cast of<i>West Side Story</i>
Cast ofWest Side Story 20th Century Studios
Mike Faist and Ansel Elgort in <i>West Side Story</i>
Mike Faist and Ansel Elgort in West Side Story 20th Century Studios
Rachel Zegler in <i>West Side Story</i>
Rachel Zegler in West Side Story 20th Century Studios
Mike Faist and cast in <i>West Side Story</i>
Mike Faist and cast in West Side Story 20th Century Studios
in <i>West Side Story</i>
David Alvarez in West Side Story Nikko Tavernise
Rachel Zegler in <i>West Side Story</i>
Rachel Zegler in West Side Story Nikko Tavernise
Ariana DeBose in <i>West Side Story</i>
Ariana DeBose in West Side Story 20th Century Studios
Ilda Mason, Ariana DeBose, and Ana Isabelle in <i>West Side Story</i>
Ilda Mason, Ariana DeBose, and Ana Isabelle in West Side Story Niko Tavernise
Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort in <i>West Side Story</i>
Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort in West Side Story 20th Century Studios
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.