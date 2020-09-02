What Did Critics Think of David Hare’s Coronavirus Play Beat the Devil, Starring Ralph Fiennes?

The solo show marks the reopening of London's Bridge Theatre.

The Bridge Theatre in London officially reopened August 27, marking its return with the world premiere of David Hare's Beat the Devil. Ralph Fiennes stars in the monologue play, inspired by Hare's own experience contracting COVID-19.

The production, directed by Nicholas Hytner, is scheduled to run through October 31. In accordance with U.K. safety regulations, the venue has reduced its capacity to 250.

Find out what critics thought below:

Beat the Devil features sets and costumes by Bunny Christie, lighting design by John Clark, sound design by Gareth Fry, music by George Fenton, and research by Sophie Johnson.

Bridge Theatre's additional fall programming will include live performances of monologues from Alan Bennett's Talking Heads, in collaboration with BBC. Among those taking part will be Tamsin Greig, Lesley Manville, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Imelda Staunton.

