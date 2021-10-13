What Did Critics Think of Off-Broadway's Letters of Suresh?

The Second Stage production of Rajiv Joseph's play features Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey, and Thom Sesma.

Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh officially opened October 12 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre Off-Broadway. Originally slated for an October 4 opening, a positive COVID case in the cast forced a week of canceled performances and a delayed opening. Previews began September 14.

The production is directed by May Adrales and stars Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey, and Thom Sesma as the residents of a war-torn city as they seek peace through a series of notes that reveal a hunger for human connection. Letters of Suresh is a companion piece to Joseph’s play Animals Out of Paper.

The production features scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costume design by Amy Clark, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design and original music by Charles Coes and Nathan A. Roberts, projection design by Shawn Duan, and casting by The Telsey Office.

