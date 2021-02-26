What Did Critics Think of the Film Adaptation of The Father, Starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman?

The reviews are in for The Father, the film adaptation of Florian Zeller's play by the same name. Anthony Hopkins plays Anthony, an 80-year-old man struggling with Alzheimer’s, with fellow Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Anne, his adult daughter at a crossroad between continuing to care for him and autonomy.
The movie is now in a limited theatrical release (following a festival circuit) and expanding nationwide March 12, before being made available on-demand March 26.
Read what critics thought of the new film below.
Entertainment Weekly (Leah Greenblatt)
Los Angeles Times (Justin Chang)
New York Magazine (Alison Willmore)
The New York Times (Jeannette Catsoulis)
Rolling Stone (K. Austin Collins)
The Wall Street Journal (Joe Morgenstern)
Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.
Joining Hopkins and Colman on screen are Mark Gatiss, Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, and Olivia Williams.
Christopher Hampton adapted director Zeller's French script (Le Père) for the English-language movie, as he did for the play. Following engagements in the U.K., the play arrived on Broadway in 2016 at Manhattan Theatre Club; Frank Langella won a Tony for his performance in the title role.