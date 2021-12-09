What Did Critics Think of the Kimberly Akimbo Musical Off-Broadway?

Victoria Clark stars in the title role of David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's collaboration, recently extended at Atlantic Theater Company.

The world premiere of playwright-librettist David Lindsay-Abaire and composer Jeanine Tesori's Kimberly Akimbo officially opened December 8 at Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theatre. Based on the eponymous play by Lindsay-Abaire, the musical stars Tony winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza) in the title role. The Jessica Stone-helmed production began Off-Broadway November 6.

Performances will now run on extension through January 15, 2022, instead of the previously announced January 2.

The musical—like the play—follows Kim, a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look 72 years old due to a rare genetic disorder. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems, as she maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world when time is not on her side.

Read what critics thought of the new musical in the reviews below.

The cast also includes Hand to God Tony nominee Steven Boyer as Buddy and Head Over Heels breakout star Bonnie Milligan as Debra. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Justin Cooley as Seth, Olivia Elease Hardy as Delia, Fernell Hogan II as Martin, Michael Iskander as Aaron, Alli Mauzey as Pattie, and Nina White as Teresa.

Serving on the creative team are choreographer Danny Mefford, scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, sound designer Kai Harada, projection designer Lucy Mackinnon, music director Chris Fenwick, music contractor Antoine Silverman, hair and makeup designer Jared Janas, and orchestrator John Clancy with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. Casting is by Craig Burns at The Telsey Office, and Arabella Powell is the production stage manager.

