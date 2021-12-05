What Did Critics Think of the New Broadway Musical Mrs. Doubtfire?

The adaptation of the 1993 film opened December 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The reviews are in for Broadway's newest singing and dancing nanny, Mrs. Doubtfire. The musical, based on the 1993 film of the same name, officially opened December 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, starring Rob McClure in the title role (or rather, as Daniel Hillard, who adopts the alter ego of Mrs. Doubtfire). Previews began October 21.

The cast also includes Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Rounding out the ensemble are Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

The new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony-nominated team behind Something Rotten!.

Mrs. Doubtfire is directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Ethan Popp. The show has a scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.

