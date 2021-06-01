What Did Critics Think of the Oslo Movie?

The stage-to-screen adaptation of J.T. Rogers' Tony-winning play stars Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson

Reviews are in for the stage-to-screen adaptation of J.T. Rogers' Tony-winning play Oslo, following its May 29 debut on HBO Max. The film stars Olivier winner Andrew Scott and Tony nominee Ruth Wilson, with Bartlett Sher—who helmed the Broadway staging at Lincoln Center Theater and in London—returning to direct.

The story follows a Norwegian couple as they orchestrate top-secret, high-level meetings between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Wilson plays as Mona Juul, a foreign minister opposite Scott as Terje Rød-Larsen, a sociologist and Mona’s husband.

Scott and Wilson are joined on screen by Salim Daw as Ahmed Qurie, Finance Minister of the PLO; Waleed Zuaiter as Hassan Asfour, Qurie's associate & PLO liaison; Jeff Wilbusch as Uri Savir, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Igal Naor as Joel Singer, legal adviser to the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Dov Glickman as Yair Hirschfield, Israeli professor of economics; Rotem Keinan as Ron Pundak, Hirschfield’s associate and fellow Israeli professor; Itzik Cohen as Yossi Beilin, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister; Tobias Zilliacus as Jan Egeland, Norwegian State Secretary; and Sasson Gabay as Shimon Peres, Foreign Minister of the State of Israel.

Oslo is executive produced by Rogers, Sher, Cambra Overend, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, and David Litvak. Holly Bario is producer along with Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, Svetlana Metkina, and Mark Taylor.