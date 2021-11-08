What Did Critics Think of Will Eno's Gnit at Theatre for a New Audience?

Theatre for a New Audience launched its 2021–2022 season with the return of Will Eno's Gnit. The modern retelling of Henrik Ibsen's Peer Gynt opened November 7 at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn. The tragicomedy had played only four preview performances in March 2020 prior to the pandemic shutdown. It runs through November 21.
Joe Curnutte leads the cast as Peter Gnit, a young man on a search for Experience and the True Self. The small cast, playing over 30 roles, includes Jasmine Batchelor, Jordan Bellow, Christy Escobar, Deborah Hedwall, and David Shih. Eno’s frequent collaborator Oliver Butler directs the production.
Read what critics had to say in the reviews below.
New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)
The New York Times (Maya Phillips)
Time Out New York (Regina Robbins)
The creative team includes set designer Kimie Nishikawa, costume designers Ásta Bennie Hostetter and Avery Reed, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, sound designer Lee Kinney, and composer Daniel Kluger.
TFANA's season will also feature Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice (February 5–March 4, 2022), directed by Arin Arbus, and Alice Childress’ 1918-set interracial love story Wedding Band (April 23–May 15) will be directed by Awoye Timpo.