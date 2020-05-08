What Did Jeremy O. Harris Think of The Good Fight's Slave Play-Inspired Episode?

The playwright and his buzzy Broadway show sparked a plot point on the CBS All Access series this week.

On the most recent episode of CBS All Access' The Good Fight, the partners of Reddick, Boseman, & Lockhart found themselves (or, for legal reasons, composites inspired by themselves) center stage and in the spotlight of a provocative play titled C**ksucker in Chains.

By the time we meet playwright Jumaane Jenkins (stage alum Jon Michael Hill), it's clear that he himself is reminiscent of a someone else: Slave Play scribe Jeremy O. Harris. The similarities don't end there; the fictional play borrows many themes and elements from Harris' Broadway work, from the exploration of dominance in interracial relationships to the use of a certain NSFW prop.

A disruption during a post-show talkback was also lifted—almost verbatim—from a real incident at the Golden Theatre that went viral.

WATCH: Catch Audra McDonald (and Playbill!) in Clip From This Week's The Good Fight

Harris live-tweeted the episode as he watched, voicing his support and additional commentary. See below for some his thoughts—including his admiration for Audra McDonald, the episode's connection to his Off-Broadway show "Daddy", and his notes for wardrobe.

Further down, take an exclusive look at the author's note that was included in C**ksucker in Chains' prop Playbill, as penned by Good Fight staff writer Eric Holmes.





I love u so much @AudraEqualityMc pic.twitter.com/Nw1JnbRqTo — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

Wow Ronald Peet, the lead in Daddy, playing the playwrights main antagonist makes me very happy. pic.twitter.com/D6vJROyfBb — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

The Talkback Tammy scene is word for word! pic.twitter.com/UPNtVRFEZv — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

If they put one more ascot on this man I will sue @thegoodfight pic.twitter.com/uysjC3gpEl — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

That was such an exciting treat @thegoodfight. Thank you for that gift of theatrical memory in this current moment of collective mourning, etc. https://t.co/JGo3ZzwSmn — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020