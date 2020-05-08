What Did Jeremy O. Harris Think of The Good Fight's Slave Play-Inspired Episode?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   What Did Jeremy O. Harris Think of The Good Fight's Slave Play-Inspired Episode?
By Ryan McPhee
May 08, 2020
 
The playwright and his buzzy Broadway show sparked a plot point on the CBS All Access series this week.
Slave Play_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Jeremy O. Harris Joseph Marzullo/WENN

On the most recent episode of CBS All Access' The Good Fight, the partners of Reddick, Boseman, & Lockhart found themselves (or, for legal reasons, composites inspired by themselves) center stage and in the spotlight of a provocative play titled C**ksucker in Chains.

By the time we meet playwright Jumaane Jenkins (stage alum Jon Michael Hill), it's clear that he himself is reminiscent of a someone else: Slave Play scribe Jeremy O. Harris. The similarities don't end there; the fictional play borrows many themes and elements from Harris' Broadway work, from the exploration of dominance in interracial relationships to the use of a certain NSFW prop.

Jon Michael Hill in <i>The Good Fight</i>
Jon Michael Hill in The Good Fight Patrick Harbron/CBS

A disruption during a post-show talkback was also lifted—almost verbatim—from a real incident at the Golden Theatre that went viral.

WATCH: Catch Audra McDonald (and Playbill!) in Clip From This Week's The Good Fight

Harris live-tweeted the episode as he watched, voicing his support and additional commentary. See below for some his thoughts—including his admiration for Audra McDonald, the episode's connection to his Off-Broadway show "Daddy", and his notes for wardrobe.

Further down, take an exclusive look at the author's note that was included in C**ksucker in Chains' prop Playbill, as penned by Good Fight staff writer Eric Holmes.


The Good Fight_Playbill note

Production Photos: Slave Play on Broadway

Production Photos: Slave Play on Broadway

5 PHOTOS
James Cusati-Moyer and Ato Blankson-Wood in <i>Slave Play</i>
James Cusati-Moyer and Ato Blankson-Wood in Slave Play Matthew Murphy
Annie McNamara and Sullivan Jones in <i>Slave Play</i>
Annie McNamara and Sullivan Jones in Slave Play Matthew Murphy
in <i>Slave Play</i>
Cast of Slave Play Matthew Murphy
in <i>Slave Play</i>
Cast of Slave Play Matthew Murphy
Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan in <i>Slave Play</i>
Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan in Slave Play Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.