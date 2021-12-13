What Did London Critics Think of Cabaret, Starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley?

By Ryan McPhee
Dec 13, 2021
Rebecca Frecknall directs the environmental production, which opened December 12.
Jessie Buckley in <i>Cabaret</i>
Jessie Buckley in Cabaret Marc Brenner

London’s new production of Cabaret, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley, opened December 12 at The Playhouse Theatre (renovated and renamed The Kit Kat Club for the production). Rebecca Frecknall directs the production, which seeks to capture a sense of intimacy with an in-the-round staging, the introduction of a “Prologue Company,” and more.

Among those joining Oscar winner Redmayne and Buckley (who play the Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively) are Omari Douglas as Cliff Bradshaw, Liza Sadovy as Fraulein Schneider, Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig, and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost.

Read what critics thought of the new staging below.

The Arts Desk (David Nice)

CultureWhisper (Holly O'Mahony)

The Daily Mail (Patrick Marmion)

Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Arifa Akbar)

Hello Magazine (Emmy Griffiths)

The Hollywood Reporter (Demetrios Matheou)

Independent (Alexandra Pollard)

iNews (Fiona Mountford)

LondonTheatre.co.uk (Suzy Evans)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

Time Out London (Andrzej Lukowski)

Variety (David Benedict)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

The ensemble features Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O’Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman, and Sophie Maria Wojna. The Prologue Company consists of Gabriela Bendetti, Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Julian Capolei, Hollie Cassar, Celine Fortenbacher-Popławska, Samantha Ho, Andrew Linnie, and Sally Swanson.

The production from Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly features choreography by Julia Cheng, set and costume design by Tom Scutt, lighting by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster, and musical direction by Jennifer Whyte. Casting is by Stuart Burt, with Jordan Fein serving as associate director.

