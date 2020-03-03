What Did Opera Critics Think of the Met's Der Fliegender Holländer?

François Girard's production of the Wagner opera opened March 2.

The Metropolitan Opera's new production of Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer opened at the New York City house March 2. The production hails from François Girard, marking the director's return to the Met following his staging of Wagner's Parsifal.

Evgeny Nikitin sings the title role of the doomed captain, stepping in for the initially announced Bryn Terfel. The company, under the baton of conductor Valery Gergiev, also includes Anja Kampe in her Met debut as Senta, Franz-Josef Selig as Daland, Sergey Skorokhodov as Erik, Mihoko Fujimura as Mary, and David Portillo as the Steersman.

Read what critics thought of the new staging in the reviews below.

The production features sets by John Macfarlane, costumes by Moritz Junge, lighting by David Finn, projection design by Peter Flaherty, and choreography by Carolyn Choa.

Performances will run through March 27, with Patrick Furrer conducting the final two. The March 14 matinee will be broadcast live in movie theatres around the world as part of the Met's Live in HD series.