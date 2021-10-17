What Did the Critics Think of Dana H. on Broadway?

The Broadway premiere of Lucas Hnath's documentary play Dana H., starring Deirdre O'Connell, opened October 17 at the Lyceum Theatre. Previews began October 1.
The play details Hnath's mother's real-life kidnapping by a patient in the psych ward where she worked as a chaplain. The script is constructed from interviews with Dana Higginbotham, conducted by Steve Cosson, artistic director of the investigative theatre company The Civilians. Les Waters directs.
Read the reviews below.
The play features scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting design by Paul Toben, audio editing and sound design by Obie winner Mikhail Fiksel, and illusion and lip sync consultation by Steve Cuiffo. Casting is by Taylor Williams.
Dana H. runs in rep with Is This A Room, Tina Satter's play about the FBI interrogation of whistle blower Reality Winner.
Dana H. is produced on Broadway by Matt Ross, Sally Horchow, Dori Berinstein, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Dubin, Horchow Family Productions, Thomas Kail, Corinne Nevinny & Victoria Nevinny, Plate Spinner Productions, Bill Prady, Rocco Productions, Craig Balsam, Randy Best, Diamond Dog Entertainment, Gould Family, David Lyons, Richard Phillips, Alan Seales, ZKM Media, and The Shubert Organization. Eric Emauni, Jacqueline Flores, Miranda Gohh, Naomi Horibe, Rob Laqui, Ayanna Prescod and Bria Woodyard are associate producers.