What Did the Critics Think of Douglas Carter Beane's Off-Broadway Comedy Fairycakes?

The send-up of A Midsummer Night's Dream, starring Kristolyn Lloyd, Z Infante, Julie Halston, Ann Harada, Jackie Hoffman and Mo Rocca, opened October 24.

Douglas Carter Beane’s new comedy Fairycakes officially opened Off-Broadway at the Greenwich House Theater October 24. The send-up of A Midsummer Night's Dream pairs characters from a mix of fairy tales as they fall in love—and into mischief.

The cast features Mo Rocca as Geppetto, Kristolyn Lloyd as Peaseblossom, Sabatino Cruz as Pinocchio, Jackie Hoffman as Moth, Kuhoo Verma as Cinderella, Z Infante as Cobweb, Ann Harada as Musterseed, Jamen Nanthakumar as Changeling, Julie Halston as Titania/Elizabeth, Arnie Burton as Oberon/Dirk, Chris Myers as Puck, and Jason Tam as Prince/Cupid.

Critics have begun filing their reviews; read them below.

Continue to check back, as Playbill will update this list as reviews are filed.

Directed by Beane, the production features scenic design by Shoko Kambara and Adam Crinson, costume design by Gregory Gale, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and music contributions by Lewis Flinn. Ellenore Scott choreographs and serves as associate director.

For more information, go to FairycakesThePlay.com .

