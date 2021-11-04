What Did the Critics Think of Simon Stephens' Morning Sun?

The Manhattan Theatre Club production, starring Edie Falco, Blair Brown, and Marin Ireland, opened Off-Broadway November 3.

The world premiere of Morning Sun, by Tony winner Simon Stephens, opened Off-Broadway November 3. The Manhattan Theatre Club production began previews October 12 at New York City Center - Stage I and recently extended its limited engagement through December 19.

Tony winner Blair Brown (Copenhagen, The Minutes), four-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Edie Falco (Side Man, The House of Blue Leaves), and Tony nominee Marin Ireland (Reasons To Be Pretty) star in the play, about the complexity and mystery of one woman's life in Greenwich Village as 50 years pass. Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery) directs.

Read the reviews below.

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

The production features scenic design by dots, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, and sound design by Lee Kinney and Daniel Kluger, with original music by Kluger. Laura Smith serves as production stage manager.

Morning Sun was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.