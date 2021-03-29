What Do Australian Theatre Critics Think of Hamilton?

Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical is currently running in Sydney (and Sydney only). Read the reviews here.

The Australian staging of Hamilton officially opened March 27 at Sydney Lyric Theatre, making it the first and only staging of the Tony-, Olivier-, Pulitzer-, and a bunch of other awards-winning musical currently running in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown.

The country has become a (hopeful) signal of what's to come in theatre industries across the globe, with additional Australian productions like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Frozen also recently welcoming audiences with various health and safety protocols in place.

Read what critics from Down Under thought of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical in the reviews below.

Financial Review (Michael Bailey)

The Guardian (Cassie Tongue)

Limelight Magazine (Jo Litson)

The Sydney Morning Herald (John Shand)

Time Out Sydney (Cassidy Knowlton)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

Starring in the title role is Jason Arrow, with Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Brent Hill as King George III, Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Marty Alix as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

They are joined by Kirrah Amosa, Daniel Assetta, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Isaac Bradley, Christopher Campbell, Olivia Carniato, Luca Dinardo, Keanu Gonzalez, Winston Hillyer, Jimmie “J.J.” Jeter, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga’aia, Stefan Lagoulis, Ashton Lash, Loredo Malcolm, Jayme Jo Massoud, James Maxfield, Callan Purcell, Zelia Rose, Tainga Savage, Jas Smith-Sua, Tigist Strode, Kim Taylor, Romina Villafranca, and Zachary Webster completing the Australian company of 35 performers.

Serving as producers for the Australian production are Michael Cassel Group, Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

