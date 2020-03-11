What Do Critics Think of Blithe Spirit, Starring Jennifer Saunders?

By Dan Meyer
Mar 11, 2020
The London production opened March 10 at the Duke of York’s Theatre.
Jennifer Saunders and Emma Naomi in Blithe Spirit.

Reviews are in for the London production of Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit, which opened March 10 at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) plays Madame Arcati opposite Geoffrey Streatfeild as Charles, Lisa Dillon as Ruth, Emma Naomi as Elvira, Simon Coates as Dr Bradman, Lucy Robinson as Mrs Bradman, and Rose Wardlaw as Edith. Richard Eyre serves as director.

Read the reviews below.

The comedy follows novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth as they are haunted by a past relationship when an eccentric medium inadvertently conjures up the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, at a seance. When she appears, visible only to Charles and determined to sabotage his current marriage, life—and the afterlife—get complicated.

A separate film adaptation, starring Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, and Judi Dench, will premiere this year. Watch the trailer here.

Production Photos: Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit

Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Rose Wardlaw in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Jennifer Saunders and Geoffrey Streatfeild in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Geoffrey Streatfeild, Emma Naomi, Jennifer Saunders, and Lisa Dillon in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Emma Naomi, Geoffrey Streatfeild, Lisa Dillon, and Jennifer Saunders, in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Geoffrey Streatfeild in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
