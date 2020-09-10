What Do Critics Think of HBO’s Coastal Elites?

Paul Rudnick's special presentation stars Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Dan Levy, Issa Rae, and Kaitlyn Dever.

Reviews are in for Coastal Elites on HBO, which premieres September 12. The satire from Paul Rudnick explores, via a series of monologues, how the COVID-19 pandemic and politics affects five individuals.

Filmed entirely in quarantine and directed by Jay Roach, the special presentation stars Tony winner Bette Midler (Hello, Dolly!), Emmy winner Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story), and 2020 Emmy nominees Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Issa Rae (Insecure), and Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable).

Read the reviews below.

The A.V. Club (Dennis Perkins)

The Boston Globe (Matthew Gilbert)

The Chicago Tribune (Michael Phillips)

CNN (Brian Lowry)

The Daily Beast (Kevin Fallon)

The Guardian (Charles Bramesco)

The Hollywood Reporter (Daniel Feinberg)

The Los Angeles Times (Lorraine Ali)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

The New York Times (Amy Nicholson)

San Francisco Chronicle (Mick LaSalle)

Variety (Caroline Framke)

Rudnick and Roach executive produce along with Tony winner Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez, Scott Chaloff, and Michelle Graham.

The project was originally conceived for Off-Broadway's Public Theater.