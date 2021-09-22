What Do Critics Think of Off-Broadway's Sanctuary City?

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 22, 2021
 
New York Theatre Workshop opened its production of Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok’s play September 21.
Sharlene Cruz in <i>Sanctuary City</i>
Sharlene Cruz in Sanctuary City Joan Marcus

Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok’s Sanctuary City officially opened at Off-Broadway’s Lucille Lortel Theatre September 21. The New York Theatre Workshop production, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, had begun previews in March 2020 but cut its run short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jasai Chase-Owens, Sharlene Cruz, and Austin Smith return to their respective roles in the play about two DREAMers negotiating the promise of safety and the weight of responsibility in America.

Read what critics had to say in the reviews below.

The production features sets and costumes by Tom Scutt, lighting by Isabella Byrd, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Merrick A.B. Williams serves as stage manager, with Caitlin Sullivan as the remount director.

Attendees are required to show proof of vaccination and wear masks in the theatre. While most performances have full-capacity seating, Sunday shows offer socially distanced “bubbles” with empty seats separating parties.

The limited engagement is currently scheduled through October 10.

