What Do Critics Think of Off-Broadway's The Last of the Love Letters?

The play, written by and starring Ngozi Anyanwu, opened September 13 at Atlantic Theater Company.

Ngozi Anyanwu’s The Last of the Love Letters officially opened September 13 at Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theater. The Off-Broadway production began previews August 26.

The play is billed as a “plea and a painful goodbye wrapped into one” and follows two people as they contemplate what they love most and whether to leave it behind. Anyanwu herself stars in the play alongside Daniel J. Watts (currently Tony-nominated for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Xavier Scott Evans. Patricia McGregor directs.

The Last of the Love Letters has sets by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Twi McCallum. Casting is by Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, and Destiny Lilly of The Telsey Office.

This production marks Atlantic’s return to in-person programming at the Linda Gross. Later titles in the 2021–2022 season include the world premieres of the new musicals Kimberly Akimbo (starring Victoria Clark) and The Bedwetter, inspired by, respectively, the David Lindsay-Abaire play and Sarah Silverman memoir.

In line with the city-wide mandate, audiences are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend. Performances are scheduled through September 26.

