What Do Critics Think of the Apple TV+ Musical Series Little Voice?

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   What Do Critics Think of the Apple TV+ Musical Series Little Voice?
By Dan Meyer
Jul 07, 2020
 
The series hails from Waitress creative duo Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson.

Reviews are coming in for Apple TV+'s new musical series Little Voice, from the minds of Waitress duo Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson. The ode to New York City's music scene follows the lives of several 20-somethings as they try to make it the industry.

The show launches July 10 on Apple TV+. Bareilles provides original music for the series, while Nelson serves as lead writer and directed the first episode.

The cast features Brittany O’Grady (FOX's Star), Broadway alum Colton Ryan (Girl From the North Country), and Tony winner Chuck Cooper (The Life).

Check out the reviews below.

Collider (Tara Ariano)

The Hollywood Reporter (Daniel Fienberg)

Variety (Caroline Framke)

Playbill will continue to add reviews as they come in.

Shalini Bathina, Sean Teale, Samrat Chakrabarti, Gopal Divan, Sakina Jaffrey, Emma Hong, Kevin Valdez, and Phillip Johnson Richardson round out the cast.

Little Voice is produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams, Bareilles, Nelson, and Ben Stephenson are executive producers.

A First Look at Little Voice on Apple TV

A First Look at Little Voice on Apple TV

5 PHOTOS
Brittany O’Grady in <i>Little Voice</i>
Brittany O’Grady in Little Voice Apple TV+
Brittany O’Grady in <i>Little Voice</i>
Brittany O’Grady in Little Voice Apple TV
Sean Teale and Brittany O’Grady in <i>Little Voice</i>
Sean Teale and Brittany O’Grady in Little Voice Apple TV
Colton Ryan and Brittany O’Grady in <i>Little Voice</i>
Colton Ryan and Brittany O’Grady in Little Voice Apple TV
in <i>Little Voice</i>
Colton Ryan and Brittany O’Grady in Little Voice Apple TV
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.