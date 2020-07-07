What Do Critics Think of the Apple TV+ Musical Series Little Voice?

The series hails from Waitress creative duo Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson.

Reviews are coming in for Apple TV+'s new musical series Little Voice, from the minds of Waitress duo Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson. The ode to New York City's music scene follows the lives of several 20-somethings as they try to make it the industry.

The show launches July 10 on Apple TV+. Bareilles provides original music for the series, while Nelson serves as lead writer and directed the first episode.

The cast features Brittany O’Grady (FOX's Star), Broadway alum Colton Ryan (Girl From the North Country), and Tony winner Chuck Cooper (The Life).

Shalini Bathina, Sean Teale, Samrat Chakrabarti, Gopal Divan, Sakina Jaffrey, Emma Hong, Kevin Valdez, and Phillip Johnson Richardson round out the cast.

Little Voice is produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams, Bareilles, Nelson, and Ben Stephenson are executive producers.

