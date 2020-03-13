What Do Critics Think of the Back to the Future Musical World Premiere?

Reviews are in for the world premiere of Back to the Future. The musical adaptation of the beloved ‘80s film opened March 11 at the Manchester Opera House in England.
The production stars Olly Dobson as Marty McFly and Tony winner Roger Bart as Dr. Emmett Brown. Joining the duo on stage are Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Aidan Cutler as Biff, and Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly.
Back to the Future features a book by Bob Gale with new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard in addition to familiar tunes “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” John Rando directs the production.
Read the reviews below.
Chorley Guardian (Nicola Adam)
I Love Manchester (Glenn Meads)
London Theatre Direct (Jade Ali)
London Theatre 1 (Chris Omaweng)
Manchester Evening News (Craig Jones)
Mancunian Matters (Hana Kelly)
The Stoke Sentinel (Mary-Ann Astle)
Total Ntertainment (Gillian Potter-Merrigan)
Rounding out the ensemble are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Owen Chaponda, Jamal Crawford, Nathanael Landskroner, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Oliver Ormson, Mark Oxtoby, Katharine Pearson, Jemma Revell, Jake Small, Justin Thomas, and Mitchell Zhangazha.
The creative team that includes set and costume designer Tim Hatley, lighting designers Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin, sound designer Gareth Owen, music supervisor and arranger Nick Finklow, orchestrators Ethan Popp and Bryan Cook, and dance arranger David Chase, videographer Finn Ross, illusionist Chris Fisher, and choreographer Chris Bailey.