What Do Critics Think of The Glorias, Starring Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander?

Now that it's available to stream on Amazon's Prime Video, reviews are coming in for the Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias, starring Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander. Directed by Tony winner Julie Taymor and co-written with Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, the movie traces the activist's early days at the start of the women's movement through to today.
Joining Oscar winners Moore and Vikander as Steinem are Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera. The cast also features Tony winner Bette Midler as Bella Abzug, Janelle Monáe as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Lorraine Toussaint as Flo Kennedy, Monica Sanchez as Dolores Huerta, and Kimberly Guerrero as Wilma Mankiller.
Read the reviews below.
The movie features music by Elliot Goldenthal, cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto, editing by Sabine Hoffman, casting by Bernard Telsey, production design by Kim Jennings, and costume design by Sandy Powell.
Steinem’s life was also recently depicted in the stage play Gloria: A Life (with Christine Lahti playing the feminist leader Off-Broadway) and in Hulu/FX’s Mrs. America (played by Rose Byrne).