What Do Critics Think of the Movie Adaptation of The Humans?

The cast includes Steven Yeun, Richard Jenkins, Beanie Feldstein, and Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell.

The film adaptation of The Humans, based on the Tony-winning play, opened at Toronto International Film Festival September 12. Now, the reviews are coming in.

The film stars Richard Jenkins, Steven Yeun, Beanie Feldstein, Amy Schumer, and Jayne Houdyshell; the latter reprises her Tony-winning role from the Broadway production. Stephen Karam adapted and directed his play for the screen.

Set inside a pre-war duplex in downtown Manhattan, The Humans follows the course of an evening in which the Blake family gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving. As darkness falls outside the crumbling building, mysterious things start to go bump in the night and family tensions reach a boiling point.

The play debuted at Roundabout Theatre Company Off-Broadway in 2015 before transferring to Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre, followed by a run at a second Broadway house: the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.