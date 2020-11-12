What Do Critics Think of the Netflix Holiday Musical Jingle Jangle?

By Dan Meyer
Nov 12, 2020
 
The film features Tony winners Phylicia Rashad and Anika Noni Rose, with songs by John Legend.

Reviews are now in for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, streaming on Netflix November 13. The musical stars Tony winners Phylicia Rashad and Anika Noni Rose, Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key, and more.

The film, written and directed by David E. Talbert, features original songs by EGOT winner John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan .

Set in the town of Cobbleton, Jingle Jangle follows toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, whose inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. When his apprentice steals his most precious creation, it’s up to his granddaughter (along with one of Jangle’s long-forgotten inventions) to save the day.

Read the reviews below.

Playbill will continue to update this article as reviews come in.

Rounding out the cast of the musical adventure are Madalen Mills, Sharon Rose, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Hugh Bonneville. Legend, Lyn Sisson-Talbert, David E. Talbert, Kristin Burr, Mike Jackson, and David McIlvain produce.

A Look at Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, and More in Jingle Jangle

8 PHOTOS
Forest Whitaker in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Forest Whitaker in Jingle Jangle Netflix
in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Madalen Mills in Jingle Jangle Netflix
in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Madalen Mills and Anika Noni Rose in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Keegan-Michael Key in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Keegan-Michael Key in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Madalen Mills and Forest Whitaker in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Madalen Mills and Forest Whitaker in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Diaana Babnicova and Justin Cornwell in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Diaana Babnicova and Justin Cornwell in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Forest Whitaker in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Forest Whitaker in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Phylicia Rashad in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Phylicia Rashad in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
