What Do Critics Think of the Netflix Holiday Musical Jingle Jangle?

The film features Tony winners Phylicia Rashad and Anika Noni Rose, with songs by John Legend.

Reviews are now in for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, streaming on Netflix November 13. The musical stars Tony winners Phylicia Rashad and Anika Noni Rose, Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key, and more.

The film, written and directed by David E. Talbert, features original songs by EGOT winner John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan .

Set in the town of Cobbleton, Jingle Jangle follows toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, whose inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. When his apprentice steals his most precious creation, it’s up to his granddaughter (along with one of Jangle’s long-forgotten inventions) to save the day.

Read the reviews below.

Rounding out the cast of the musical adventure are Madalen Mills, Sharon Rose, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Hugh Bonneville. Legend, Lyn Sisson-Talbert, David E. Talbert, Kristin Burr, Mike Jackson, and David McIlvain produce.