What Do Critics Think of the New Series P-Valley, Based on Katori Hall’s Play?

The Starz series follows the lives of those working in a small-town Mississippi strip club and its guests.

The reviews are in for Starz’s P-Valley, based on Katori Hall’s play Pussy Valley, debuting July 12. The series, for which Hall serves as showrunner, follows the lives of those working in a small-town Mississippi strip club, as well as the locals who come through its doors. Starring are Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thorton, Skyler Joy, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Harriett D. Foy, Tyler Lepley, Dan J. Johnson, and Parker Sawyers. Nicco Annan once again steps into the role of Uncle Clifford after starring in the play's world premiere at the Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis. The series premieres July 12; check out the reviews below. The A.V. Club (Aramide Tinubu) Entertainment Weekly (Kristen Baldwin) The Hollywood Reporter (Inkoo Kang) Playbill will continue to add reviews as they come in. Taking on a recurring role in the series is original Dreamgirls star and Grey's Anatomy Emmy winner Loretta Devine, who plays Granmuva of Uncle Clifford. The series’ creative team includes composer Reza Safinia, production designer Jeffrey Pratt Gordon, and costume designer Rita McGhee, with hair and make-up by Pamela Hall and Stevie Martin, respectively. Chernin Entertainment executive produces with Hall.