What Do Critics Think of Trevor Off-Broadway?

The Dan Collins-Julianne Wick Davis musical opened November 10 at Stage 42.

A combination of musical theatre, bright lights, and Diana Ross (in the mind of an imaginative teenager) awaits audiences Off-Broadway. The new musical Trevor opened November 10 at Stage 42, and the reviews are in.

Based on an original story by Celeste Lecesne and Peggy Rajski's Oscar-winning short film, Trevor features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis with direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince.

Newcomer Holden William Hagelberger stars in the title role as a 13-year-old struggling to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

Read the reviews below.

Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

DC Metro Theater Arts (Deb Miller)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

EDGE Media Network (Matthew Wexler)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle and Elysa Gardner)

New York Theatre (Joe Dziemianowicz)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Parterre Box (David Fox and Cameron Kelsall)

Theatre Pizzazz (Brian Scott Lipton)

Theatrely (Juan A. Ramirez)

TimeOut New York (Adam Feldman)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

Rounding out the cast are Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Donyale Werle, costume designer Mara Blumenfeld, lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski, sound designers Brian Ronan and Cody Spencer, music director Matt Deitchman, and orchestrator Greg Pliska with casting by Tara Rubin Casting. Producers are Roy Furman, John Ambrosino, Josie Bray, and Mark Woods.

The musical premiered in Chicago at Writers Theatre and was in rehearsals ahead of its New York City debut when theatres shut down last spring.

