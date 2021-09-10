What Easter Eggs Should Audiences Look for in Come From Away on Apple TV+?

The film capture of the musical, starring Jenn Colella, Petrina Bromley, and more, begins streaming September 10.

Funky dance moves. Intricate prop work. Non-verbal acting. These are just a few of the fun Easter eggs audiences can look for in the film capture of Come From Away, streaming on Apple TV+ beginning September 10.

Above, check out cast members Emily Walton, De’Lon Grant, Petrina Bromley, Tony LePage, Tony nominee Jenn Colella, along with the show’s creators and writers, David Hein and Irene Sankoff, director Christopher Ashley, choreographer Kelly Devine, and music supervisor Ian Eisendrath, as they spill secrets from behind-the-scenes of the musical.

The film also features Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, and Paul Whitty.

Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The performers all play multiple roles, switching between the locals and travelers as they band together in the face of a nearly impossible situation.

A free, in-person concert staging in front of the Lincoln Memorial is also set for September 10. The event is open to all, with first-come, first-serve seating. As previously announced , the musical will return to Broadway September 21 following a West End reopening in July. The Toronto production will resume performances December 7.

Originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, the show made its way to a Broadway premiere in 2017. The production features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey & Company.

Sankoff and Hein serve as executive producers of the film alongside RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Meredith Bennett. RadicalMedia (Hamilton, David Byrne’s American Utopia) filmed the production. Laurel Thomson of eOne serves as executive producer with producers Jennifer Todd, Bill Condon, and Mark Gordon alongside the original stage producers Junkyard Dog Productions. Brittany Hapner was co-producer; Alchemy Production group provided stage production and general management.

