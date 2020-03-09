What Is Aaron Tveit's Favorite Broadway Musical?

The Moulin Rouge! star spilled the beans to Rachael Ray.

Moulin Rouge! star Aaron Tveit has a special place in his heart for Next to Normal. "The impact it made for everybody that we would talk to and see, that will always be very special to me," Tveit told Rachael Ray March 8 on the host's talk show.

Tveir starred as Gabe in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Tom Kitt-Brian Yorkey musical about a mother (played by a Tony-winning Alice Ripley) struggling with mental illness. His additional stage credits include Catch Me If You Can, Wicked, and Hairspray.

He considers fans interacting with and sharing their experience with the performers the beautiful thing about theatre. "You get to have a dialogue with your audience that you don't have on TV," Tveit added, noting that it's happening now at Moulin Rouge! a lot, too.

The Broadway alum also talked with Ray about his current musical's playful atmosphere and 70-song song list, calling it a party every night. So how does the performer keep up his energy? Find out below (or watch it here), but hint: it involves a lot of quality time with his dog Miles and a chiropractor.

