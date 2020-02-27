What Makes Broadway's New American Buffalo ‘Spicy’?

Darren Criss, Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Neil Pepe share what makes this production different from previous runs.

When asked to describe American Buffalo in three words, Oscar winner Sam Rockwell says the David Mamet play is “poignant, hilarious, and...spicy!” Find out what words Darren Criss and Laurence Fishburne chose in the video above.

The third Broadway revival of Mamet’s drama about three petty criminals who try to steal a buffalo nickel begins previews March 24 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

In their interview, Fishburne explained the character’s dynamic. The Tony winner plays junk shop proprietor Donny, who serves as a father-figure to Bobby, played by Criss. Teach, played by Rockwell, is a longtime pal to Donny. “These are not our best days,” says Fishburne.

In addition to the powerhouse trio, director Neil Pepe says the show is being mounted at an exciting time because it digs deep into the American Dream and the idea of what it means to be a businessman—even if your chosen career is thievery. “Other themes like loyalty, friendship and compassion and how those jive when trying to get a piece of the pie,” the director adds.

“With David Mamet, you immediately assume it’s going to be this rough and tumble, f bomb–ridden thing, but it’s a veneer to a more endearing center,” says Darren Criss. The Emmy winner also said that the world audiences see will likely be unfamiliar—unless they’re hanging out with small-time criminals in junk shows.