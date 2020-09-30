What Moulin Rouge! Scene Did Nicole Kidman Perform for Andrew Rannells While Filming The Prom?

What Moulin Rouge! Scene Did Nicole Kidman Perform for Andrew Rannells While Filming The Prom?
By Dan Meyer
Sep 30, 2020
 
Rannells shared his experience filming with the "down to clown" Oscar winner on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

It’s practically a fan-fiction chapter that became a reality: While filming The Prom, Andrew Rannells told Oscar winner Nicole Kidman just how much he loved the movie Moulin Rouge!—so then she performed a scene for him. Find out what pivotal moment she recreated above (or read on for the full story).

“I finally had the courage to tell her...and she re-enacted her death scene for me,” Rannells told The Late Late Show With James Corden September 29. “She did the whole thing—coughed, and did all of that—and she was like, ‘Oh it means so much to me that you like it.’ I was like, 'Nicole Kidman, you are down to clown!'”

The Tony nominee also reminisced about his time filming with Corden during the interview, as the two portray Trent and Barry, respectively, in the movie musical adaptation due on Netflix December 11. Kidman plays Angie, with Meryl Streep as Dee Dee.

Throughout the nine-minute chat, Rannells also spoke about the premiere of The Boys in the Band (now streaming on Netflix), what it’s like to walk through Broadway during the shutdown, and his directorial debut.

From Hairspray to Boys in the Band: Look Through Andrew Rannells’ Career Highlights

From Hairspray to Boys in the Band: Look Through Andrew Rannells’ Career Highlights

18 PHOTOS
Andrew Rannells in <i>Hairspray</i>
Andrew Rannells in Hairspray
New Seasons: (L-R) Jeff Leibow (as Nick Massi), Rick Faugno (Frankie Valli), Andrew Rannells (Bob Gaudio) and Bryan McElroy (Tommy DeVito) in <i>Jersey Boys.</i>
Jeff Leibow, Rick Faugno, Andrew Rannells, and Bryan McElroy in Jersey Boys Photo by Joan Marcus
Andrew Rannells in Jersey Boys
Andrew Rannells in Jersey Boys Photo by Joan Marcus
Nikki M. James, Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad and ensemble in The Book of Mormon
Nikki M. James, Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad, and the cast of The Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells in The Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Rema Webb, Andrew Rannells, and Josh Gad
Rema Webb, Andrew Rannells, and Josh Gad in The Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells in Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells in Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Andrew Rannells in <i>Hedwig...</i>
Andrew Rannells in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Photo by Joan Marcus
Andrew Rannells in <i>Hamilton</i>
Andrew Rannells in Hamilton Hamilton via Twitter
