What Moulin Rouge! Scene Did Nicole Kidman Perform for Andrew Rannells While Filming The Prom?

Rannells shared his experience filming with the "down to clown" Oscar winner on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

It’s practically a fan-fiction chapter that became a reality: While filming The Prom, Andrew Rannells told Oscar winner Nicole Kidman just how much he loved the movie Moulin Rouge!—so then she performed a scene for him. Find out what pivotal moment she recreated above (or read on for the full story).

“I finally had the courage to tell her...and she re-enacted her death scene for me,” Rannells told The Late Late Show With James Corden September 29. “She did the whole thing—coughed, and did all of that—and she was like, ‘Oh it means so much to me that you like it.’ I was like, 'Nicole Kidman, you are down to clown!'”

The Tony nominee also reminisced about his time filming with Corden during the interview, as the two portray Trent and Barry, respectively, in the movie musical adaptation due on Netflix December 11 . Kidman plays Angie, with Meryl Streep as Dee Dee.

Throughout the nine-minute chat, Rannells also spoke about the premiere of The Boys in the Band ( now streaming on Netflix ), what it’s like to walk through Broadway during the shutdown, and his directorial debut.

