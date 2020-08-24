What Shows Are Eligible at the 2020 Tony Awards?

The 74th annual ceremony, to take place digitally this fall, will celebrate a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

After months of uncertainty in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis, Broadway's biggest night is heading online. The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing revealed August 21 that the 74th annual Tony Awards ceremony will be held digitally this fall, recognizing shows that played during the cut-short 2019–2020 season and have since navigated an atypical awards season.

Under new eligibility rulings, productions will have to have opened on or before February 19, 2020, in order to be in contention. Some shows had begun previews or opened between then and March 12 (the start of the Broadway shutdown), though nominators or voters may not have seen them in time to make determinations.

See below for the list of productions considered eligible for this year's awards. (Note: These are not the nominations, nor does a shortened list indicate that all contenders will receive a nomination. Additional rulings from the Tony Awards Administration Committee are expected to follow in the coming weeks.)

Best Musical

Moulin Rouge!

Opened July 25, 2019



The Lightning Thief

Opened October 16, 2019



Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Opened November 7, 2019



Jagged Little Pill

Opened December 5, 2019



New musicals scheduled for the season that did not open prior to the February 19 deadline: Girl From the North Country, Six, Diana, Mrs. Doubtfire, Flying Over Sunset, Sing Street

Best Play

Sea Wall/A Life (by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne)

Opened August 8, 2019



The Height of the Storm (by Florian Zeller)

Opened September 24, 2019



The Great Society (by Robert Schenkkan)

Opened October 1, 2019



Slave Play (by Jeremy O. Harris)

Opened September 6, 2019



Linda Vista (by Tracy Letts)

Opened October 10, 2019



The Sound Inside (by Adam Rapp)

Opened October 17, 2019



The Inheritance (by Matthew Lopez)

Opened November 17, 2019



A Christmas Carol (by Jack Thorne)

Opened November 20, 2019



My Name Is Lucy Barton (by Elizabeth Strout)

Opened January 15, 2020



Grand Horizons (by Bess Wohl)

Opened January 23, 2020



New plays scheduled for the season that did not open prior to the February 19 deadline: The Minutes (by Tracy Letts), Hangmen (by Martin McDonagh), The Lehman Trilogy (by Stefano Massini), Birthday Candles (by Noah Haidle)

Best Revival of a Musical

No musical revivals opened within the eligibility window, and therefore this category will likely not be presented this year.

Musical revivals scheduled for the season that did not open prior to the February 19 deadline: West Side Story, Company, Caroline, or Change

Best Revival of a Play

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Opened May 30, 2019



Betrayal

Opened September 5, 2019



The Rose Tattoo

Opened October 15, 2019



A Soldier’s Play (by Charles Fuller)*

Opened January 21, 2020



Play revivals scheduled for the season that did not open prior to the February 19 deadline: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Plaza Suite, American Buffalo, How I Learned to Drive, Take Me Out

*Though A Soldier’s Play has never played Broadway before the 2020 production, it would likely be considered a revival as a previously established title (it ran Off-Broadway in 1981). In accordance with the Tony Administration Committee’s 2019 ruling regarding writers of revivals, playwright Charles Fuller would be a part of the production’s nomination. Similarly, Paula Vogel’s How I Learned to Drive would likely be considered a revival.

