What Shows Are Eligible at the 2020 Tony Awards?

By Ryan McPhee
Aug 24, 2020
 
The 74th annual ceremony, to take place digitally this fall, will celebrate a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
Tony Awards Logo_HR
The Tony Awards Slate PR/Getty Images for Tony Award Production

After months of uncertainty in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis, Broadway's biggest night is heading online. The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing revealed August 21 that the 74th annual Tony Awards ceremony will be held digitally this fall, recognizing shows that played during the cut-short 2019–2020 season and have since navigated an atypical awards season.

Under new eligibility rulings, productions will have to have opened on or before February 19, 2020, in order to be in contention. Some shows had begun previews or opened between then and March 12 (the start of the Broadway shutdown), though nominators or voters may not have seen them in time to make determinations.

See below for the list of productions considered eligible for this year's awards. (Note: These are not the nominations, nor does a shortened list indicate that all contenders will receive a nomination. Additional rulings from the Tony Awards Administration Committee are expected to follow in the coming weeks.)

Best Musical

Moulin Rouge!
Opened July 25, 2019

Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy

The Lightning Thief
Opened October 16, 2019

Chris McCarrell in <i>The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical</i>
Chris McCarrell in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Opened November 7, 2019

Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan

Jagged Little Pill
Opened December 5, 2019

Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Elizabeth Stanley and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy

New musicals scheduled for the season that did not open prior to the February 19 deadline: Girl From the North Country, Six, Diana, Mrs. Doubtfire, Flying Over Sunset, Sing Street

Best Play

Sea Wall/A Life (by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne)
Opened August 8, 2019

Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal
Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal

The Height of the Storm (by Florian Zeller)
Opened September 24, 2019

Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce in <i>The Height of the Storm</i>
Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce in The Height of the Storm Joan Marcus

The Great Society (by Robert Schenkkan)
Opened October 1, 2019

The Great Society_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_Brian Cox_HR.jpg
Brian Cox Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Slave Play (by Jeremy O. Harris)
Opened September 6, 2019

Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan in <i>Slave Play</i>
Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan in Slave Play Matthew Murphy

Linda Vista (by Tracy Letts)
Opened October 10, 2019

Linda Vista_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cora Vander Broek, Ian Barford, and Chantal Thuy Joan Marcus

The Sound Inside (by Adam Rapp)
Opened October 17, 2019

in <i>The Sound Inside</i>
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel

The Inheritance (by Matthew Lopez)
Opened November 17, 2019

The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

A Christmas Carol (by Jack Thorne)
Opened November 20, 2019

A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Campbell Scott and LaChanze in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus

My Name Is Lucy Barton (by Elizabeth Strout)
Opened January 15, 2020

Laura Linney in <i>My Name Is Lucy Barton</i>
Laura Linney in My Name Is Lucy Barton Matthew Murphy

Grand Horizons (by Bess Wohl)
Opened January 23, 2020

Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Cast of Grand Horizons Joseph Marzullo/WENN

New plays scheduled for the season that did not open prior to the February 19 deadline: The Minutes (by Tracy Letts), Hangmen (by Martin McDonagh), The Lehman Trilogy (by Stefano Massini), Birthday Candles (by Noah Haidle)

Best Revival of a Musical

No musical revivals opened within the eligibility window, and therefore this category will likely not be presented this year.
Musical revivals scheduled for the season that did not open prior to the February 19 deadline: West Side Story, Company, Caroline, or Change

Best Revival of a Play

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Opened May 30, 2019

Michael Shannon and Audra McDonald
Michael Shannon and Audra McDonald Deen van Meer

Betrayal
Opened September 5, 2019

Betrayal_Broadway_Harold Pinter's 89th Birthday_2019_Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox_HR_1.JPG
Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox Bruce Glikas/BetrayalOnBroadway

The Rose Tattoo
Opened October 15, 2019

Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei in <i>The Rose Tattoo</i>
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei in The Rose Tattoo Joan Marcus

A Soldier’s Play (by Charles Fuller)*
Opened January 21, 2020

A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, and Billy Eugene Jones Joan Marcus

Play revivals scheduled for the season that did not open prior to the February 19 deadline: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Plaza Suite, American Buffalo, How I Learned to Drive, Take Me Out

*Though A Soldier’s Play has never played Broadway before the 2020 production, it would likely be considered a revival as a previously established title (it ran Off-Broadway in 1981). In accordance with the Tony Administration Committee’s 2019 ruling regarding writers of revivals, playwright Charles Fuller would be a part of the production’s nomination. Similarly, Paula Vogel’s How I Learned to Drive would likely be considered a revival.

