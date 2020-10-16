What the Constitution Means to Me, Starring Heidi Schreck, Arrives on Amazon October 16

The filmed capture of the Pulitzer finalist and Tony-nominated play marks a new overall deal between Schreck and Amazon Studios.

Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me, filmed in the final week of its Broadway run last year, lands on Amazon Prime Video October 16. The screen capture is directed by Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

The playwright has also inked a new overall deal with Amazon Studios to create exclusive content for the streaming platform.

“I'm delighted with how beautifully Mari Heller has translated Constitution to the screen, and I’m thankful to Big Beach and Amazon Studios for making it possible to share the show with more people—especially right now when we can’t gather together in theatres,” Schreck said earlier. “In light of the moment we are living through, I am donating part of my proceeds from this film to the Broadway Cares COVID Relief Fund and to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund’s Voting Rights 2020 initiative.”

Read Reviews for the Filmed Version What the Constitution Means to Me

In the play, Schreck resurrects her teenage self—when she put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution—to trace the effects of the founding document on generations of women, including many in her own family. Schreck starred alongside Mike Iveson and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams.

The play earned Schreck two Tony Award nominations—Best Play (as playwright) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play. She was also named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The Oliver Butler-helmed production was first seen at the Wild Project in 2017 as part of Clubbed Thumb’s Summerworks Festival, followed by an Off-Broadway premiere at New York Theatre Workshop and an encore run at Greenwich House Theater. It opened on Broadway March 31 last year at the Hayes Theater, where it ran through August 24.

Schreck and Heller (thoroughly her newly launched Defiant By Nature) executive produce, alongside Robin Schwartz, Kyle Laursen, Peter Saraf, and Marc Turtletaub. Independent production company Big Beach and producers of the Broadway production—Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, and Matt Ross—also join for the filmed version.

Check out our What the Constitution Means to Me merchandise available on PlaybillStore.com.

