What to Expect From Dominique Morisseau's Broadway-Bound Skeleton Crew

The cast and creative team discuss the upcoming Manhattan Theatre Club production, beginning performances December 21.

"This is a story of how people stand up for each other, and how people look at each other when everything around them might seem like its falling apart. There's hope and empowerment in this story," says playwright Dominique Morisseau of her play Skeleton Crew, set to make its Broadway debut at Manhattan Theatre Club beginning December 21. Watch the video above to learn more about what to expect.

The play, the third of Morisseau's Detroit Cycle, tells the story of a tight-knit family of workers at a small auto factory facing foreclosure. It stars Tony winner Phylicia Rashad, Brandon J. Dirden, Chanté Adams, Joshua Boone, and dancer-choreographer Adesola Osakalumi.

Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs the work, with a creative team including set designer Michael Carnahan, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Rui Rita, and projection designer Nicholas Hussong. Original music and sound design is by Rob Kaplowitz, with original songs by Jimmy ‘J Keys’ Keys, and vocal foley work by Chesney Snow. Casting is by Dave Caparelliotis and Kelly Gillespie, and Kamra A. Jacobs serves as production stage manager.

Opening night is set for January 12, 2022.