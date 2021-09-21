What to Expect From Douglas Lyons' Chicken and Biscuits

The cast talks about the upcoming play, set to begin performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre September 23.

Chicken and Biscuits, a new play by playwright Douglas Lyons, begins performances September 23 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. It tells the story of what happens when the Jenkins family come together to celebrate the life of their father and a family secret shows up at the funeral. Watch the video above to learn more about what to expect.

The production stars Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess) as Reginald Mabry, Drama Desk winner Michael Urie (Torch Song) as Logan Leibowitz, Cleo King (Mike & Molly) as Baneatta Mabry, NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress) as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers (Up Here) as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere will be Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Merry Wives) as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When it Goes Down) as Simone Mabry with Dean Acree (Words), Jennifer Fouché (Sistas: The Musical), Michael Genet (The Prom), Miles G Jackson (Endlings), and Camille Upshaw (That Damn Michael Che) as understudies.

Chicken & Biscuits feature scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Twi McCallum with casting by Erica A. Hart and production stage management by lark hackshaw.

Chicken & Biscuits made its world premiere February 28, 2020, at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short due to the pandemic. The upcoming production marks 18 Broadway debuts among the company, creative, and producing team, including playwright Lyons.