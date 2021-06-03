What to Send Up When It Goes Down Moves Indoors to BAM

The work by Aleshea Harris will begin June 20 for an extended run.

The planned outdoor production of Aleshea Harris’ What to Send Up When It Goes Down at Brooklyn Botanical Garden has moved indoors to BAM’s Fishman Space in Brooklyn. Performances will now begin June 20 with an extended run planned through July 11.

Starring in the work will be Alana Raquel Bowers, Rachel Christopher, Ugo Chukwu, Kalyne Coleman, Denise Manning, Javon Q. Minter, and Beau Thom. Directed by Whitney White, the production features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar, and original songs by Harris.

The staging is in collaboration with Playwrights Horizons, in association with The Movement Theatre Company. The former will stage the work in the fall after having originally planned to present the play at its Off-Broadway home before the COVID-19 shutdown.

“With a safety plan in place, we’re thrilled to take the opportunity to invite audiences and artists back to our indoor stages in the BAM Fisher and extend the run of performances for this engagement,” said BAM Artistic Director David Binder. “We thank the artists and design teams for their wonderful work thus far and are excited to see their vision come to life in the BAM Fisher, where we can now showcase this important work to a larger audience. Brooklyn Botanic Garden has been an incredible collaborator, and we look forward to utilizing the groundwork laid here for a future project.”

Among the safety measures BAM plans to implement for the run are a safety questionnaire and contactless temperature checks upon entry, masks appropriately worn at all times regardless of vaccine status, contactless ticket scanning, increased disinfection practices, and reduced capacity.

What to Send Up When It Goes Down is a play-pageant-ritual-homegoing celebration in response to the physical and spiritual deaths of Black Americans as a result of racial violence. Weaving facilitated conversation, parody, song, and movement in a series of vignettes, the show creates a space for catharsis, reflection, cleansing, and healing.