What to Stream Over 4th of July Weekend (Including Hamilton)

From Broadway-infused Independence Day celebrations to a show that finds fun in rule-making.

Hamilton is available to stream beginning today, but don't throw away your shot at these streams happening over the holiday weekend, including two TV specials for the Fourth of July, a monologue from across the Atlantic, and an in-home concert from Melissa Errico.

These are just some of the virtual offerings July 3–5. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, July 3



3 PM ET: Jam Session With Wayne Kirkpatrick

The Mrs. Doubtfire co-composer is the latest participant in BMI's video concert series. During the performance, he'll showcase a few songs from the new musical, which had just started previews prior to the Broadway shutdown.

4 PM: A Concert From a Disco Duo

Stephen Trask and Peter Yanowitz, co-creators of the musical This Ain’t No Disco, will offer a virtual concert of new and old tunes for Atlantic Theater Company. RSVP here.

8 PM: Rule of 7x7

The Tank continues its online programming with its playwriting challenge series, in which seven writers each come up with one rule (e.g. a backhanded compliment and 10 seconds of silence on the first page, “this reminds of the time I…”) and all seven writers must write a 10-minute play using all seven rules. Participating in the July edition Friday and Saturday are writers Serena Berman, AJ Ditty, Tanya Everett, Cary Gitter, Grant Harrison, Jess Honovich, and Jermey O’Brian. To attend, RSVP here.

Saturday, July 4



8 PM: A Capitol Fourth With Kelli O’Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, More

Vanessa Williams and John Stamos will co-host the 40th anniversary PBS special. In lieu of the traditional live concert, performances were pre-taped without a live audience. Among those on the lineup are Tony winners Kelli O’Hara and Brian Stokes Mitchell, Renée Fleming, Mandy Gonzalez, and Patti LaBelle. Watch on the network or at PBS.org.

8 PM: The Fourth in America

In addition to PBS, CNN will air a Broadway-laden Independence Day celebration, featuring the casts of The Girl From the North Country and Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. Watch on the network or at CNN.com.

Sunday, July 5



2 PM: The Greatest Wealth With Sharon D. Clarke

The Olivier Award winner, who was to make her Broadway debut this spring in the now-delayed revival of Caroline, or Change, is the latest performer to take part in the Old Vic’s monologue series. She’ll perform First, Do No Harm, penned by Bernadine Evaristo. Each performance in the series, marking the 70th anniversary of the NHS, will premiere on the venue’s YouTube channel.

8 PM: Melissa Errico Joins Seth Rudetsky

The Tony Award nominee (Amour, My Fair Lady) is the latest Broadway favorite to sing out in The Seth Concert Series. Though Rudetsky’s series traditionally take place at the Art House in Provincetown, Massachusetts, over the summer, he’s now connecting with artists virtually from their respective homes. Click here for tickets. An encore screening will stream July 6 at 3 PM.

More Streaming Options



