What to Stream Pride Weekend: A Playbill Spectacular Concert, Zachary Quinto-Helmed The Boys in the Band Sequel, More

Tune in to these virtual events June 26–28.

Pride Month 2020 culminates in a weekend of virtual programming, with the spectrum of events from the theatre community spanning online play readings, concerts, discussions, and more. Take a look at some of the June 26–28 offerings—including Playbill's final three special events with Pride Plays—below.

These are just some of the virtual offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network. All times Eastern.

Friday, June 26



2 PM: The Sound of Music Live!

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On continues its slate of past NBC live musical broadcasts with a re-airing of the production that kicked off a wave of similar programming: 2013’s The Sound of Music Live!, starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald, Laura Benanti, and more. The stream will be available for 48 hours.

7 PM: The Men From the Boys

Playbill’s next live stream reading with Pride Plays honors the late Mart Crowley with the sequel to his Tony-winning The Boys in the Band. Zachary Quinto directs a cast that includes Denis O’Hare, Rick Elice, Mario Cantone, Charlie Carver, Kevyn Morrow, and Telly Leung. The stream will be available for 72 hours.

Saturday, June 27



2 PM: Raúl Esparza and Samira Wiley in Tartuffe

Molière in the Park presents a free live stream of a reading of the classic comedy, as translated by Richard Wilbur. In addition to Tony nominee Esparza and Emmy winner Wiley, the cast includes Kaliswa Brewster, Neomi Lorrain, Jared McNeill, Jennifer Mudge, Rosemary Prinz, and Carter Redwood. Reserve tickets here; the performance will also stream at 7 PM.

2 PM: Global Goal Concert, Featuring Hamilton

The worldwide streaming event supporting Global Citizen will feature performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda and his original Hamilton co-stars, opera star J’Nai Bridges with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, as well as appearances by Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, and Billy Porter.

5 PM: New York City Opera’s Virtual Pride Celebration

Cast members from NYCO’s recent productions of Angels in America, Brokeback Mountain, and Stonewall will reunite virtually to discuss LGBTQ+ representation on opera stages and in opera libretti. Watch on Facebook Live or Instagram.

7 PM: Masculinity Max

Playbill’s Pride Plays reading series concludes with MJ Kaufman’s play, follows a trans man navigating his relationships with family, roommates, dates, and more after affirming his gender identity. Will Davis directs a cast that includes Ty Defoe, Theo Germain, David Greenspan, Judy Gold, Jason Butler Harner, Esco Jouley, Francis Jue, Matt Maher, Avi Roque, Aneesh Sheth, Kelli Simpkins, Zo Tipp, and Vishal Vaidya. The stream will be available for 72 hours.

Sunday, June 28



7 PM: The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me

A one-night-only presentation of the play, written by Provincetown Theater Artistic Director David Drake, will benefit the Massachusetts venue. The stream captures the 2013 performance at the Gerard W. Lynch Theater, which benefited Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and featured Drake himself, Robin de Jesús, André De Shields, Claybourne Elder, Rory O’Malley, Anthony Rapp, BD Wong, and more.

8 PM: Playbill Pride Spectacular

In lieu of a parade, celebrate Pride Sunday with Playbill with a concert event featuring Michael R. Jackson, John Cameron Mitchell, Harvey Fierstein, Jenn Colella, Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews, Mj Rodriguez, L Morgan Lee, and more. The one-night-only special will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

More Streaming Options



