What to Stream This Week: The Inaugural Antonyo Awards, Benefits From Ben Vereen and Rebecca Luker, More

Plus, catch a virtual concert from Tony winner Beth Leavel as well as Leontyne Price singing Verdi.

Looking for something to tune in to? Need to tune out for a moment? Here are some of the offerings presented this week from performers, non-profit organizations, Playbill, and more.

Monday, June 15



7 PM ET: In Conversation With Anna Deveare Smith

The playwright joins 92Y as part of the organization’s Confronting Hate initiative. The talk takes place as two of Smith’s most acclaimed works head online: Twilight: Los Angeles on PBS’ Great Performances and the film adaptation of Notes From the Field via HBO. Watch at 92Y.org.

9:15 PM: Beth Leavel in Concert

The Tony Award winner, who’s taken on such roles as Rose in Gypsy and Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! at the St. Louis outdoor venue, is the first headliner in the Muny Magic in Your Home series. Catch her, plus appearances from surprise guests, at Muny.org.

Tuesday, June 16



All Day: Dance It Out

Among the many dance classes and workouts taking place are Tiler Peck's daily Turn It Out course on Broadway on Demand, Beginning Adult Ballet from the San Francisco-based Smuin, and a waltz lesson from Battery Dance's Razvan Stoian.

Wednesday, June 17



1 PM: Broadway Q&A Series With Jack O'Brien

Playbill’s partnership with The Growing Studio continues with an interview with the Tony-winning director of The Full Monty, Hairspray, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and more. Submit your questions in advance, and watch on Playbill.

8 PM: At Home With Rebecca Luker

The Tony nominee will offer an evening of song, hosted by Tootsie Tony winner Santino Fontana, and a conversation with Katie Couric. A donation of $25 is suggested; proceeds will go to Prosetin, a drug candidate to combat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The Broadway favorite announced in February that she had been diagnosed with ALS.

Thursday, June 18



6 PM: Virtual Vereen and Friends

Tony winner and Care for the Homeless Ambassador Ben Vereen will lead an online benefit, which will also feature an introduction by Al Roker and appearances by Chita Rivera, Wayne Brady, Bryan Cranston, David Copperfield, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Michael Feinstein, Glenn Close, and more. Purchase tickets at CareForTheHomeless.org.

7:30 PM: Leontyne Price in La Forza del Destino

The celebrated soprano leads the cast of the Verdi opera, streaming as part of the Metropolitan Opera's ongoing Nightly Met Streams series. The title will be available for 48 hours at MetOpera.org.

Friday, June 19



7 PM: Antonyo Awards

Broadway Black commemorates Juneteenth with the inaugural ceremony, celebrating Black members of the Broadway and Off-Broadway community. Among those taking part in the virtual event are Audra McDonald, Jordan E. Cooper, LaChanze, Shereen Pimentel, and L Morgan Lee—each of whom are nominated themselves.

In addition to La Forza del Destino, this week's Nightly Met Streams lineup includes two Philip Glass operas, both of which are not typically available on the Met on Demand platform: Akhnaten and Satyagraha .

this week's Nightly Met Streams lineup includes two Philip Glass operas, both of which are not typically available on the Met on Demand platform: and . Upcoming Stars in the House guests include Tony nominees Joshua Henry and Robin de Jesús (June 15) and fellow Phantom of the Opera alums Sierra Boggess, Rebecca Luker, and Gay Willis (June 16).

guests include Tony nominees Joshua Henry and Robin de Jesús (June 15) and fellow alums Sierra Boggess, Rebecca Luker, and Gay Willis (June 16). The Globe Theatre's 2013 production of A Midsummer Night's Dream is available to stream on YouTube through June 28.

