What to Stream This Weekend: Broadway Stars Sing Their Dream Roles, Puffs Brings Magic Home, More

A sampling of the virtual offerings to entice theatre enthusiasts over Memorial Day weekend.

While Memorial Day typically yields an influx of tourists at the Broadway box office, the coronavirus keeps theatres around the country shuttered. Still, several theatre companies and artists have found ways to keep the curtains raised online, with classes, productions, concerts, and more available to stream.

Here are some of the offerings presented over the holiday weekend.

Friday, May 22



6:30 PM: I Wish…The Roles That Could Have Been

Though the Feinstein’s/54 Below concert series’ in-person plans are put on hold, Alexandra Silber will host a remote live streamed edition, giving Broadway favorites the chance to sing songs from roles they’d never be seen for. The lineup includes Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), Jelani Remy (Ain’t Too Proud), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!), and Julia Murney (Wicked). The concert will only be accessible as it streams on YouTube.

Saturday, May 23



1 PM: Try Some Ballet

A handful of ballet artists are offering various ballet classes Saturday afternoon. New York City Ballet’s Tiler Peck continues her daily series on Broadway on Demand at 1 PM. At 2 PM, Bethany Mitchell leads a ballet fusion class on Battery Dance TV. Smuin is offering beginning and intermediate adult classes at 2:15 PM and 3:30 PM, respectively.

8 PM: Puffs Streaming Watch Party

Playbill’s Playback series continues with a full-length stream of the Off-Broadway production, about “a Certain School of Magic and Magic.” Also on hand will be Playbill’s Felicia Fitzpatrick, who will host a talk with members of the cast and creative team. The stream is available beginning May 22 at noon through May 31, but viewers can join in a virtual watch party Saturday evening using the hashtag #PlaybillPlayback.

8 PM: Our Lady of 121st Street

Bobby Cannavale and Laurence Fishburne will lead a reading of the Stephen Adly Guirgis play, joined by several members of the original 2003 Off-Broadway production from LAByrinth Theater Company. Elizabeth Rodriguez directs the event, available for 24 hours in support of the venue.

Sunday, May 24



2 PM: Bunnicula

For young thrill seekers confined by quarantine: TheaterWorksUSA will stream a benefit reading of their musical adaptation of the James and Deborah Howe children’s book, with a script by Charles Busch and music by Sam Davis and Mark Waldrop. Watch on the organization’s YouTube channel.

8 PM: National Memorial Day Concert

A host of stage favorites will participate in the virtual edition of the annual festivities, featuring both new performances and highlights of past concerts. Expect appearances by Hamilton Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, Tony nominee Renée Fleming, and Tony winner Kelli O’Hara. Watch on YouTube or PBS stations around the country (check local listings).

Monday, May 25



7:30 PM: Bandstand

Following Playbill’s earlier stream of the Broadway musical, new streaming service Broadway on Demand hosts a special Memorial Day screening of the title, starring Laura Osnes and Corey Cott. The broadcast will also include a 30-minute preshow.

More Streaming Options





These are just some of the virtual offerings this holiday weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

