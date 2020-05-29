What to Stream This Weekend: The Drama Desks Go Digital, Party With [title of show], More

Plus, catch streams of Broadway's Allegiance and Holiday Inn, co-hosted by Playbill.

Looking for something to tune in to this weekend? Here are some of the theatre-centric offerings coming up from performers, theatre organizations, streaming services, and more across the country and beyond.

Friday, May 29



2 PM ET: Hairspray Live!

After streaming a bunch of Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals, the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! is switching things up with NBC's 2016 broadcast of Hairspray Live!. The TV musical features a cast that includes Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, Jennifer Hudson, Dove Cameron, and Ariana Grande. The YouTube link will be active for 48 hours.

7:30 PM: Allegiance

New streaming service Broadway on Demand will present the Broadway musical, starring Lea Salonga, Telly Leung, and George Takei—whose experience in a Japanese-American internment camp inspired the show. Prior to the stream (priced at $8.99–$14.99), catch a free virtual red carpet on Playbill with the stars and more beginning at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, May 30



2 PM: Lincoln Center Dance Week

The Lincoln Center at Home initiative kicks off its virtual Dance Week with a stream of Ballet Hispánico's CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana. Later broadcasts will feature archived performances from the past 40 years by Lincoln Center mainstays like New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, The School of American Ballet, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

8 PM: The [title of show] Show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show

The [tos] gang is back to pay tribute to one of the cult favorite's original homes. Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and Jeff Bowen will co-host the digital gala, raising funds for The Campaign for Right Now. Among the myriad stars popping in are Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O'Hara, and Zachary Quinto. Tickets are available here.

8 PM: Holiday Inn

Playbill, Concord Theatricals, Roundabout Theatre, and BroadwayHD will co-host a watch party for the filmed presentation of the 2016 Broadway musical. Catch the stream for free on Broadway HD, and follow along on Playbill's socials for trivia, giveaways, and more.

Sunday, May 31



3 PM: The Lavender Effect's Virtual Pride Parade

Transparent and Wicked star Alexandra Billings hosts the digital celebration, which will feature appearances by celebrities from coast to coast. Stage favorites taking part include Audra McDonald, Betty Buckley, Judith Light, Drew Droege, and Charles Busch. Visit TheLavenderProject.com for viewing and participation details.

7:30 PM: The 2020 Drama Desk Awards

The 2020–2021 theatre season may have been condensed, but several productions that opened prior to the shutdown will be celebrated during the 65th annual ceremony. Instead of the usual proceedings at The Town Hall, NY1 will host a virtual ceremony, featuring appearances by Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LuPone, and more. Look through the nominations here.

7:30 PM: Salome at the Met

The Metropolitan Opera's Nightly Met Streams series continues with R. Strauss's Salome, with the title role's definitive interpreter of her generation: Karita Mattila. Watch on the Met's website.

