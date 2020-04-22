What Will Casting TV and Film Projects Will Look Like Post Pandemic?

Four major TV and film casting directors take your questions on self taping, pilot season, how coronavirus will affect the industry, and more in this live interview.

Kim Graham, Brette Goldstein, Blaine Johnston, and Joanna Levinger join us live for The Broadway Q&A Series, taking your questions on self taping, pilot season, how coronavirus will affect the industry, and more. Presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, The Broadway Q&A Series streams live, hour-long interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays, with a session featuring faculty members from two major university theatre programs each Friday. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available on demand at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA. The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and TGS' Instagram for more information.