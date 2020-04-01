What’s on April 1: Michael Urie and Tessa Thompson on Play-PerView, Joan Allen and Cynthia Nixon Read The Heidi Chronicles, More

Check out who’s hopping online to hang out with fans, teach classes, and perform virtually.

With the shutdown of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrities and theatre companies have answered the call for content online.

Among the highlights today are a Joan Allen, Cynthia Nixon, and more doing a live reading on The Heidi Chronicles; Michael Urie and Tessa Thompson perform Nora Highland; Humpdays With Hampshire kicks off; and the Martha Graham Dance Company launches Martha Matinees.

Check out our list of live streams, premieres, classes, and more below.

9 AM: Hayley Bennett (Diana, Once On This Island) teaches a Reading Music class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

10 AM: Jeffrey Boerwinkle teaches a Puppets and Scenery Workshop as Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop Up Classroom series on Facebook Live.

1 PM: Rattlestick Playwrights Theater literary manager Daniel Talbott drops by Primary Stages as it continues its Lunch and Learn Playwrighting Prompts series. The event will be hosted on Zoom, with additional details on how to RSVP forthcoming.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with PLAYS IN THE HOUSE: The Heidi Chronicles, featuring Joan Allen, Peter Friedman, Boyd Gaines, Ellen Parker, Joanne Camp, Anne Lange, Drew McVety, and Cynthia Nixon. Watch it live on Playbill.

2:30 PM: Check out a Martha Matinee. Every Wednesday and Saturday, the Martha Graham Dance Company will be screening a selection of digital footage, including rare clips of the dancer herself on its YouTube Channel.

3 PM: Linda Lavin celebrates the release of her album Love Notes album with a continuation of her and Billy Stritch's Facebook Live concert series, featuring special songs and anecdotes.

3 PM: Take a Mamma Mia! choreography class with Broadway Weekends at Home, taught by West End alum Chloe Brynes. Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

3 PM: Broadway Dreams continues its #DreamingTogether online classes. On the slate for today is Hamilton trivia, vocal exercises, dance tutorials and more. Watch it with Zoom on Facebook.

4 PM: Curtain Up!, a show dedicated to seniors at assisted living and nursing homes, continues with Be More Chill's Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus on YouTube.

5 PM: Humpday with Hampshire kicks off with Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire as host and special guests Annie Murphy, Adam Rippon, Bobby Berk, and Sophia Bush. Check it out on The Actors Fund YouTube page.

5 PM: Neil LaBute's Ten X Ten Series continues to air on St. Louis Actor's Studio's Twitter account (@STLAS1) with two monologues: Frederick Weller as Man 30’s, and Maggie Grace.

5 PM: Suzan-Lori Parks continues her Watch Me Work series. During the first 20 minutes, Park and students will work on their own writing. During the final 40 minutes of class, the playwright will answer questions from students about being a writer and the writing process. Sign up by 3 PM.

6 PM: The Old Globe's Behind the Curtain, a how-to-make-theatre workshop, airs on Facebook Live.

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a rebroadcast of Melissa Errico: Funny, I’m a Woman with Children. Watch it live on YouTube.

7 PM: Michael Urie and Tessa Thompson star in Ryan Spahn's Nora Highland on Play-PerView. The play explores the phenomenon that is casting straight actors in a gay role. Proceeds from the benefit reading will go to Broadway Cares COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and Covenant House New York.

7 PM: Oklahoma! Tony winner Ali Stroker and Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations) perform on Quarantine Cabaret With Rachel Potter and Marty Thomas. Watch it on YouTube.

7 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series with Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish’s Adam B. Shapiro with “Live from Shapiro Hall.” Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

7 PM: Finish your day with a Cardio Fitness Burst class, led by Shaye Hopkins. Check out more details on Broadway Weekends at Home's Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

7 PM: New York Theatre Barn will live stream the launch of the 7th season of its Choreography Lab on its YouTube channel.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Tonight, it’s John Adams’ Nixon in China, conducted by John Adams. The opera stars Janis Kelly and James Maddalena.

8 PM: La MaMa and CultureHub put on Downtown Variety, a live performance series that offers short acts of dance, music, theater, new media, comedy, A/V performance, and more. Check it out on LaMama.org.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. The evening's festivities include a TV reunion of the NBC sitcom Frasier, featuring Kelsey Grammer, Peri Gilpin, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Dan Butler. Watch it live on Playbill.

8 PM: The Producer's Perspective goes live on Facebook with Tony winner Alan Cumming (Cabaret).

9 PM: Being A-Live returns with Company stars Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Claybourne Elder. Josh Lamon (The Prom) hosts the episode on a special live video podcast episode of Josh Swallows Broadway. Watch it on Broadway Podcast Network.

Anytime: Continue New Victory Arts Break ’s Puppetry Week with its Bringing Toys to Life class, geared for ages 3–10. Set aside 25–30 minutes to complete the self-guided lesson .

Want to plan ahead? Check out what's happening this week below. Keep checking back for updates!

Thursday, April 2

10 AM: Ashley Renee Watkins teaches a Songwriting Workshop as Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop Up Classroom series on Facebook Live.

10 AM: Start the day off right with a Stretch class ledy by Bethany Tesarck (Diana). Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

1 PM: Broadway Green Alliance continues its #GreenQuarantine series with Somewhere That’s Green: Zero-Waste in the Time of Social-Distancing. Register for the free event, hosted on Zoom, here.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Harrison Greenbaum (The Illusionists), Caroline Rhea (Sabrina, the Teenage Witch), and singer France Joli. Watch it live on Playbill.

2 PM: Diana production stage manager Martha Donaldson teaches a Stage Magement class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

3 PM: Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress) leads snack and chat time for teens and college kids on Broadway Babysitters .

3 PM: On Book: The Old Globe’s Shakespeare Reading Group begins with The Taming of the Shrew and Henry V. The group will offer an online space to read and discuss Shakespeare’s work with directors, actors, and other artists who have tackled these great masterworks for the Globe’s stages. Join in the discussion on The Old Globe’s On Book Facebook group page.

3 PM: Rob Miles' The Show Must Go On continues with Henry VI, Part 1 (1591–1592). Watch it on YouTube.

5 PM: Joel Grey, Steven Skybell, and the cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish sit down with Zalmen Mlotek as National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series. Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

5 PM: Learn how to pave your way to success in the theatre industry with a Getting to Broadway class, led by Hannah Shankman (Wicked). Check out more details on Broadway Weekends at Home's Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

5 PM: Suzan-Lori Parks Suzan-Lori Parks continues her Watch Me Work series. During the first 20 minutes, Park and students will work on their own writing. During the final 40 minutes of class, the playwright will answer questions from students about being a writer and the writing process. Sign up by 3 PM.

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a Facebook Live event, featuring Nicole Henry previewing her upcoming concert at the storied venue: I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Music of Whitney Houston.

7 PM: Ailey All Access continues with Yannick Lebrun’s Saa Magni and Bradley Shelver’s Where There Are Tongues.

7 PM: Aladdin star Michael James Scott returns with MJS LIVE! on Instagram (@DisneyonBroadway). In episode 2, Scott welcomes Broadway star Bradley Gibson from Disney’s The Lion King.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Tonight, it's Verdi's Don Carlo, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. The opera stars Marina Poplavskaya, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside, and Ferruccio Furlanetto.

8 PM: Katsura Sunshine presents a live Rakugo talk show on the performer’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Will Chase (Kiss Me, Kate) and composer Ingrid Michaelson (The Notebook) joins the evening's festivities. Watch it live on Playbill.

8 PM: The Producer's Perspective goes live on Facebook with Grand Horizons and Violet director Leigh Silverman.

7:30 PM: Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra presents LACO At Home with In Focus. The performance features music by Mozart, Bach, and composer-performer Sarah Gibson, followed by a real-time Q and A led by concertmaster Margaret Batjer. Watch on LACO.org.

Anytime: Continue New Victory Arts Break ’s Puppetry Week with its Shadow Puppetry class, geared for ages 4–11. Set aside 20–25 minutes to complete the self-guided lesson .

Friday, April 3

10 AM: Taryn Matusik teaches a Flipbook-Making Workshop as Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop Up Classroom series on Facebook Live.

11 AM: Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Spongebob Squarepants) leads song and story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

11 AM: Get into the weekend spirit with a Disney Sing-A-Long class with Broadway Weekends at Home, led by Michah Young. Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

12 PM: Angel Blue is broadcasting from her home on Facebook Live and Instagram every Friday her new series, Faithful Friday with Angel Blue.

1 PM: Scotland, PA composer-lyricist Adam Gwon drops by Primary Stages as it continues its Lunch and Learn Playwrighting Prompts series. The event will be hosted on Zoom, with additional details on how to RSVP forthcoming.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Santino and Jessica Fontana. Watch it live on Playbill.

4 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series with An Afternoon Salon with Joe Mace: A Collection of Songs in Yiddish, English and a Few Languages in Between, with Daniel Rigamer and Zalmen Mlotek. Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

5 PM: Suzan-Lori Parks Suzan-Lori Parks continues her Watch Me Work series. During the first 20 minutes, Park and students will work on their own writing. During the final 40 minutes of class, the playwright will answer questions from students about being a writer and the writing process. Sign up by 3 PM.

6 PM: Anastasia star Christy Altomare offers a Chill Time Concert with Broadway Weekends at Home. Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

6 PM: Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox returns. Watch it on Twitch.

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a rebroadcast of Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert. Watch it live on YouTube.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Tonight, it’s Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. The opera stars Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecien.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Randy Rainbow joins the evening's festivities. Watch it live on Playbill.

8 PM: The Producer's Perspective goes live on Facebook with Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations).