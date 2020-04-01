What’s on April 3: Bright Lights, Big City Concert, Adam Gwon Lunch and Learn, Christy Altomare Concert, More

Check out who’s hopping online to hang out with fans, teach classes, and perform virtually.

With the shutdown of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrities and theatre companies have answered the call for content online.

Among the highlights today are the Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert rebroadcast; a playwriting lunch and learn with Adam Gwon; a concert with Christy Altomare; and La Jolla Playhouse hosts a virtual happy hour with the scenic designer of Escape to Margaritavilla.

Check out our list of live streams, premieres, classes, and more below. Want to plan ahead? Check out our new live stream calendar.

6 AM: Birmingham Royal Ballet's Home From Home series will open with Ballet Class Live, an exclusive live-streamed class led by Ballet Master Dominic Antonucci. Watch on BBC.co.uk.

10 AM: Taryn Matusik teaches a Flipbook-Making Workshop as Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop Up Classroom series on Facebook Live.

11 AM: Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Spongebob Squarepants) leads song and story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

11 AM: Get into the weekend spirit with a Disney Sing-A-Long class with Broadway Weekends at Home, led by Michah Young. Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

12 PM: Angel Blue is broadcasting from her home on Facebook Live and Instagram every Friday her new series, Faithful Friday with Angel Blue.

1 PM: Scotland, PA composer-lyricist Adam Gwon drops by Primary Stages as it continues its Lunch and Learn Playwrighting Prompts series. The event will be hosted on Zoom, with additional information found here.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Santino and Jessica Fontana. Watch it live on Playbill.

4 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series with An Afternoon Salon with Joe Mace: A Collection of Songs in Yiddish, English and a Few Languages in Between, with Daniel Rigamer and Zalmen Mlotek. Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

5 PM: Suzan-Lori Parks Suzan-Lori Parks continues her Watch Me Work series. During the first 20 minutes, Park and students will work on their own writing. During the final 40 minutes of class, the playwright will answer questions from students about being a writer and the writing process. Sign up by 3 PM.

6 PM: Anastasia star Christy Altomare offers a Chill Time Concert with Broadway Weekends at Home. Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

6 PM: Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox returns with Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp, and Jagged Little Pill's Antonio Cipriano. Watch it on Twitch.

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a rebroadcast of Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert. Watch it live on YouTube.

7 PM: Cruise over to La Jolla Playhouse's Instagram (@LaJollaPlayhouse) for a live, TGIF-fueled happy hour when Playhouse Associate Technical Director Jonathan Gilmer chats with Escape to Margaritaville's scenic designer Walt Spangler.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Tonight, it’s Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. The opera stars Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecien.

8 PM: PlayPer-View continues with Family Friday: Live from Putnam County. The live event will feature Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird) and her husband Tony nominee John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty), Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin), Tony nominee Derrick Baskin (Ain’t Too Proud), Adrienne Campbell-Holt (artistic director of Colt Coeur), and Tony nominee Hunter Bell ([title of show]). Get tickets here.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Randy Rainbow joins the evening's festivities. Watch it live on Playbill.

8 PM: The Producer's Perspective goes live on Facebook with Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations).

Anytime: Continue New Victory Arts Break ’s Puppetry Week with its Puppets in the Wild class, geared for ages 4–12. Set aside 25–30 minutes to complete the self-guided lesson .



