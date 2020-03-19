What’s on March 19: Company’s Matt Doyle and Etai Benson, Tom Kitt on Stars in the House, A Shakespeare Reading, More

Check out who’s hopping online to hang out with fans, teach classes, and perform virtually.

With the shutdown of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrities and theatre companies have answered the call for content online.

Among the highlights today are Company stars Matt Doyle and Etai Benson appearing in the second episode of #InComesCompany, a reading of The Bard’s The Two Gentlemen in Verona, and Next to Normal composer Tom Kitt visiting Stars in the House. Take a look at what's happening online today, March 19. All times are in ET.

11 AM: Broadway Dreams continues its daily #DreamingTogether series with a make-up tutorial, vocal exercises, dance training, and a Q&A. Scheduled to appear are Ryann Redmond, Spencer Liff, Alexia Acebo, and Annette Tanner. To watch, make sure you have the app Zoom and access the content through their Facebook page.

1 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its daily content series with Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner presenting Yiddish Theatre: Past, Present and Future (Part 2). Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

1 PM: New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck goes live on Instagram to continue her daily dance classes.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Tony-winning Pulitzer Prize wining composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and Broadway alum Anika Larsen (Beautiful — The Carole King Musical, Avenue Q). Watch it live on Playbill.

3 PM: British actor and director Robert Myles kicks off The Show Must Go On, a series that will present readings of Shakespeare’s works in chronological order. Up first is The Two Gentlemen of Verona, introduced by Ben Crystal, on YouTube .

6 PM: Company stars Matt Doyle and Etai Benson drop by the second episode of #InComesCompany on Instagram Live.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions. Tonight, watch Verdi’s La Traviata, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Diana Damrau, Juan Diego Flórez, and Quinn Kelsey.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Tony nominee Keala Settle (Hands on a Hardbody, The Greatest Showman) joins in the fun for this episode. Watch it live on Playbill.

8 PM: Katsura Sunshine presents a live Rakugo talk show on the performers YouTube or Facebook pages.

10:30 PM: Seattle Symphony re-airs a performance of Danish composer Carl Nielsen’s Symphony No. 1, led by his fellow countryman, Seattle Symphony Music Director Thomas Dausgaard. Check it out on the symphony's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Anytime: Continue New Victory Arts Break ’s Percussion Week with a Stepping class, geared for ages 6-12. Set aside 15-20 minutes to complete the self-guided lesson .

Anyime: Educators can access over 25 audio stage plays at L.A. Theatre Works’s "Set the Stage For Learning" program, including Hamlet, Twelve Angry Men, and Pygmalion.

Want to Plan Ahead? Here are some more events coming up in the next few days.

March 20

1 PM: Queens Theatre Director of Community Engagement Dominic D’Andrea will kick off the performing arts center’s new Digital Story Circle, inviting members of the theatre community to join a video conference via Zoom to share moments of joy, share resources, and more.

8 PM: Join Playbill and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization for a movie night as we watch and live tweet Cinderella, staring Lesley Ann Warren in the title role and Celeste Holm as the Fairy Godmother.

8 PM: ACT of Connecticut and The Ridgefield Playhouse live stream a concert featuring Stephen Schwartz (performing “Beautiful City”), Debbie Gravitte, and more.

March 21

11 AM (and 4 PM): Broadway’s Leslie Becker (Bonnie & Clyde) offers a free seminar How to Survive & Thrive in Uncertain Times. Sign up to attend on OrganizedActor.com.

10:30 PM: Seattle Symphony re-airs a performance of Danish composer Carl Nielsen’s Symphony No. 1, led by his fellow countryman, Seattle Symphony Music Director Thomas Dausgaard. Check it out on the symphony's YouTube and Facebook pages.

March 23

Early AM and late PM (exact times TBD): Broadway Weekends at Home begins offering free musical theatre classes twice a day to students around the world. Founded by Diana star Jeanna de Waal, the classes are accessible through Facebook.

