What’s on March 21: Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More Go Live

Check out who’s hopping online to hang out with fans, teach classes, and perform virtually.

With the shutdown of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrities and theatre companies have answered the call for content online.

Among the highlights today are Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, and Kristin Chenoweth sitting down with Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. There’s also a seminar from Leslie Becker about making it through tough times and a Broadway dance party led by The Prom’s Fernell Hogan. Take a look at what's happening online today, March 20. All times are in ET.

11 AM (and 4 PM): Broadway’s Leslie Becker (Bonnie & Clyde) offers a free seminar How to Survive & Thrive in Uncertain Times. Sign up to attend on OrganizedActor.com .

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald (110 in the Shade, Ragtime) and Broadway alum Will Swenson (Waitress, Les Misérables). Watch it live on Playbill.

READ: 6 Stories Behind These Audra McDonald Performances

3 PM: The Prom’s Fernell Hogan leads a Broadway Dance Party on Broadway Babysitters .

4 PM: West Village piano hotspot Marie's Crisis is going digital, with virtual singalong sessions with its pianists, singing servers, and staff happening nightly from 4–9:30 PM via Facebook (the group is private, though registration to join is open). Those participating are encouraged to tip via Venmo.

7 PM: Paul Masse, music director and writer of Lyrics & Lyricists: George Gershwin, performs Melody No. 17 - "Sleepless Night," "Lullaby" and "They Can’t Take That Away From Me" in a video premiere on 92Y.org.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Tonight, Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor, conducted by Marco Armiliato, and starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, and Mariusz Kwiecien.

8 PM: Katsura Sunshine presents a live Rakugo talk show on the performer’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth joins in the fun for this episode. Watch it live on Playbill.

PHOTOS: Kristin Chenoweth in For the Girls on Broadway

10:30 PM: Seattle Symphony re-airs a performance of Danish composer Carl Nielsen’s Symphony No. 1, led by his fellow countryman, Seattle Symphony Music Director Thomas Dausgaard. Check it out on the symphony's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Want to plan ahead? Here are some more events coming up in the next few days.

March 22

4 PM: Melissa Errico’s Sublime Sondheim concert at the Guild Hall gets a live stream premiere on YouTube . Errico will talk with viewers through the YouTube chat sidebar and answer questions about the concert and Sondheim, who celebrates his 90th Birthday on this day.

7 PM: The Rosie O’Donnell Show returns with a special live episode to benefit The Actors Fund, featuring dozens of Broadway celebrities, including Patti LuPone, Jordan Fisher, Aaron Tveit, Cynthia Erivo, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephanie J. Block, and Rob McClure.

March 23

10 AM: Broadway Weekends at Home begins offering free musical theatre classes twice a day to students around the world. Founded by Diana star Jeanna de Waal, the classes are accessible through Facebook. First up is Sarah Crane teaching dance class (for all abilities) with choreography from Mean Girls. Crane is currently in the national tour of the show.

10 AM: Thom Sesma's pre-recorded Master Class premieres on Primary Stages’ YouTube page. Submit your questions in advance by direct messaging Primary Stages on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

10:30 AM/2:30 PM/6:30 PM: Everyone’s Talking About Jamie star Layton Williams, and Waitress performers Sarah O’Connor and Lucie Jones perform a Let There Be Light live stream concert at The Theatre Café.

2 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its daily content series with “Love Duets Lunchtime Concert” with Fiddler on The Roof in Yiddish’s Stephanie Lynn Mason and Drew Seigla, followed by a Q&A with online audience. Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

7 PM: Broadway Weekends at Home commences its evening programming with an intermediate-level Ballet Barre class taught by Tomás Matos (Diana). The classes are accessible through Facebook.

