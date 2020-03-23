What’s on March 23: The Prom's Caitlin Kinnunen, Mean Girls Choreography Class, West End Stars in Concert, More

Check out who’s hopping online to hang out with fans, teach classes, and perform virtually.

With the shutdown of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrities and theatre companies have answered the call for content online.

Among the highlights today are The Prom's Caitlin Kinnunen leading a Broadway Q&A, a dance class featuring Mean Girls choreography, West End Waitress stars Sarah O'Connor and Lucie Williams performing live stream concerts from London, and Tony winner Laura Benanti joining Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo on Stars in the House. All times are in ET.

6 AM: Watch Maisie Williams star in Hampstead Theatre’s production I and You. The stream will be available for one week on the theatre company’s Instagram page.

10 AM: Broadway Weekends at Home begins offering free musical theatre classes twice a day to students around the world. Founded by Diana star Jeanna de Waal, the classes are accessible through Facebook. First up is Sarah Crane teaching dance class (for all abilities) with choreography from Mean Girls. Crane is currently in the national tour of the show.

10 AM: Thom Sesma's pre-recorded master class premieres on Primary Stages’ YouTube page. Submit your questions in advance by direct messaging Primary Stages on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

1 PM: Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) leads a Broadway Q&A on Broadway Babysitters .

1 PM: Broadway Dreams continues its daily #DreamingTogether series , including a Kindness Class led by Come From Away alum Jenn Colella, Matt’s Quarantine Corner with Mrs. Doubtfire’s Rob McClure, and a Showtune Challenge with Ashley Park (Grand Horizons, Mean Girls). To watch, make sure you have the app Zoom and access the content through their Facebook page.

2 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its daily content series with “Love Duets Lunchtime Concert” with Fiddler on The Roof in Yiddish’s Stephanie Lynn Mason and Drew Seigla, followed by a Q&A with online audience. Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

2:30 PM: Waitress performer Sarah O’Connor performs a Leave a Light On live stream concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Tony winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy, My Fair Lady), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid) and Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables). Watch it live on Playbill.

READ: Laura Benanti Launches Twitter Campaign to Support High School Musical Performers

3 PM: The Prom's Josh Lamon leads story time on Broadway Babysitters.

4 PM: West Village piano hotspot Marie's Crisis is going digital, with virtual singalong sessions with its pianists, singing servers, and staff happening nightly from 4–9:30 PM via Facebook (the group is private, though registration to join is open). Those participating are encouraged to tip via Venmo.

6 PM: #InComesCompany returns on Instagram Live with Company on Broadway stars Rashidra Scott and Greg Hildreth.

6 PM: Join master impersonator Christina Bianco on Instagram and Facebook as she performs from Funny Girl. The singer was supposed to headline TDF's gala this evening honoring Jean-Luc Choplin.

6:30 PM: Waitress star Lucie Jones performs a Leave a Light On concert from the London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

7 PM: Broadway Weekends at Home commences its evening programming with an intermediate-level Ballet Barre class taught by Tomás Matos (Diana). The classes are accessible through Facebook.

7:30 PM: La Mama presents its next live stream Poetry Electric: Powerful Words/Powerful Women, a Women's History Month experience featuring an all-female line-up of performers. For more information, visit LaMama.org.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Tonight marks the start of Wagner week. Watch Tristan und Isolde, conducted by Simon Rattle and starring Nina Stemme, Ekaterina Gubanova, Stuart Skelton, Evgeny Nikitin, and René Pape.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. The Actors Fund chairman and Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell join in the fun for this episode. Watch it live on Playbill.

Anytime: The Second City Training Center expands its online programming with brand-new classes for comedy writing, stand-up, and more.

Anytime: Kick off New Victory Arts Break ’s Just Move! Week with its Moving Together class, geared for ages 4-10. Set aside 25–30 minutes to complete the self-guided lesson .

Anytime: Theatre Horizon’s “Horizon at Home” launches on YouTube, with Storytelling Through Music led by Robi Hager (Doctor Zhivago), Stage Make-Up Tutorial for ages 10 and up, and Learn a Dance to Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah! for ages 5-10

Want to plan ahead? Here are some more events coming up tomorrow.

March 24

10:30 AM: Emma Kingston (Zorro the Musical at Hope Mill Theatre) performs a Leave a Light On concert from the London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

11 AM: Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) leads story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

11 AM: Diana star and Broadway Weekends at Home founder Jeanna de Waal offers an Acting Through Song class. De Waal will work with students individually for 10 minute time slots. Only five students will perform, while every one else will audit. If you would like to perform, email evie@broadwayweekends.com.

12:30 PM: Footloose U.K. tour star Evie Rose Lane performs a Leave a Light On concert from the London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

1 PM: Tommy Bracco (Pretty Woman, Newsies) leads a Broadway Dance Party (recommended ages 5 and up) on Broadway Babysitters.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Waitress). Watch it live on Playbill.

2:30 PM: Six star Natalie May Paris performs a Leave a Light On concert from the London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

3 PM: Choreographer Dominque Kelly hosts a Broadway Dance Party (recommended ages 5 and up) on Broadway Babysitters.

4 PM: Alicia Albright (Broadway's Frozen) kicks off Broadway Teachers' Voices From Broadway series, with a class focusing on meditation, intention setting, and more. Watch on Facebook Live.

6 PM: Dear Evan Hansen alum Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening) continue their Broadway Jackbox series on Twitch.

7 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its daily content series with Lider un Mayses far Zise Khaloymes – Stories and Songs for Sweet Dreams: An Event for the Whole Family, featuring The Sorceress’ Dylan Seders Hoffman. Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Wagner week continues with Das Rheingold, starring Wendy Bryn Harmer, Stephanie Blythe, Richard Croft, Gerhard Siegel, Dwayne Croft, Bryn Terfel, Eric Owens, and Hans-Peter König.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Four-time Tony nominee and recent Off-Broadway star Raúl Esparza (Company, Seared) joins in the fun for this episode. Watch it live on Playbill.

Anytime: Kick off New Victory Arts Break ’s Just Move! Week with its DIY class, geared for ages 4-10. Set aside 15-20 minutes to complete the self-guided lesson .

March 25

9 AM: Diana assistant music director Haley Bennett leads a Reading Music course with Broadway Weekends at Home. This class is designed for total beginners with no prior music theory/reading knowledge. Capped at 15 participants—email evie@broadwayweekends.com for sign-ups.

10:30 AM/12:30 PM/2:30 PM: West End alums Cassidy Johnson, Evelyn Hoskins, and Christopher Cameron a Leave a Light On concert from the London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

11 AM: Broadway alum Gaelen Gilliland (Spongebob Squarepants, Mean Girls national tour) leads an Acting Through Song course with Broadway Weekends at Home. Gilliland will work with students individually for 10 minute time slots. Only five students will perform, while every one else will audit. If you would like to perform, email evie@broadwayweekends.com.

1 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its daily content series with The Making of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish with Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner. Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Mean Girls' Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond. Watch it live on Playbill.

7 PM: Personal trainer and performer Shaye Hopkins (Diana at La Jolla Playhouse) leads a Cardio Fitness Burst class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Sign up for the class on Facebook.

7 PM: New York Theatre Barn hosts a live stream of a New Works Series presentation, HoT and Dimes. The 30-minute live stream presentation will begin at 7PM via Zoom. For more information, visit NYTheatreBarn.org.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Wagner week continues with Die Walküre, starring Starring Deborah Voigt, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Stephanie Blythe, Jonas Kaufmann, Bryn Terfel, and Hans-Peter König.

8 PM: Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher joins TikTok's #HappyAtHome campaign by performing songs from Benj Pasek–Justin Paul musical live on the show’s TikTok channel.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Real-life couple and Broadway alums Patti Murin (Frozen) and Colin Donnell (Anything Goes). Watch it live on Playbill.

