What’s on March 24: Jeremy Jordan and Raúl Esparza on Stars in the House, Diana's Jeanna de Waal Teaches a Class, More

Check out who’s hopping online to hang out with fans, teach classes, and perform virtually.

With the shutdown of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrities and theatre companies have answered the call for content online.

Among the highlights today are Jeremy Jordan and Raúl Esparza on Stars in the House; Diana's Jeanna de Waal teaches an Acting Through Singing class; and Broadway Jukebox with Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello returns. All times are in ET.

10:30 AM: Emma Kingston (Zorro the Musical at Hope Mill Theatre) performs a Leave a Light On concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

11 AM: Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) leads story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

11 AM: Diana star and Broadway Weekends at Home founder Jeanna de Waal offers an Acting Through Song class. De Waal will work with students individually for 10 minute time slots. Only five students will perform, while every one else will audit. If you would like to perform, email evie@broadwayweekends.com.

12:30 PM: Footloose U.K. tour star Evie Rose Lane performs a Leave a Light On concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

1 PM: Tommy Bracco (Pretty Woman, Newsies) leads a Broadway Dance Party (recommended ages 5 and up) on Broadway Babysitters.

2 PM: Broadway Dreams continues its daily #DreamingTogether series , including a Jazz Dance class led by Tony nominee Robbie Fairchild and game time with Frozen's Ryann Redmond and Noah Ricketts. To watch, make sure you have the app Zoom and access the content through their Facebook page.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Waitress). Watch it live on Playbill.

2:30 PM: Six star Natalie May Paris performs a Leave a Light On concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

3 PM: Choreographer Dominque Kelly hosts a Broadway Dance Party (recommended ages 5 and up) on Broadway Babysitters.

4 PM: Alicia Albright (Broadway's Frozen) kicks off Broadway Teachers' Voices From Broadway series, with a class focusing on meditation, intention setting, and more. Watch on Facebook Live.

4 PM: Sean Patrick Doyle (Kinky Boots, La Cage Aux Folles) will lead a free voice-over workshop online with A Class Act NY. The class is full, but participants can sign up for the waitlist by emailing info@aclassactny.com.

4 PM: The Tank live streams CyberTank, a weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all. Check it out on Twitch.

4 PM: West Village piano hotspot Marie's Crisis is going digital, with virtual singalong sessions with its pianists, singing servers, and staff happening nightly from 4–9:30 PM via Facebook (the group is private, though registration to join is open). Those participating are encouraged to tip via Venmo.

6 PM: Dear Evan Hansen alum Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening) continue their Broadway Jackbox series on Twitch with special guest stars Alex Brightman, Rob McClure, and Jennifer Simard.

6 PM: #InComesCompany continues on Instagram with Company stars Nikki Renée Daniels and Christopher Fitzgerald.

7 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Live! continues its daily content series with Lider un Mayses far Zise Khaloymes – Stories and Songs for Sweet Dreams: An Event for the Whole Family, featuring The Sorceress’ Dylan Seders Hoffman. Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Wagner week continues with Das Rheingold, starring Wendy Bryn Harmer, Stephanie Blythe, Richard Croft, Gerhard Siegel, Dwayne Croft, Bryn Terfel, Eric Owens, and Hans-Peter König.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Four-time Tony nominee and recent Off-Broadway star Raúl Esparza (Company, Seared) joins in the fun for this episode. Watch it live on Playbill.

Anytime: Kick off New Victory Arts Break ’s Just Move! Week with its DIY class, geared for ages 4-10. Set aside 15-20 minutes to complete the self-guided lesson .

Anytime: Watch Maisie Williams star in Hampstead Theatre’s production I and You. The stream will be available through March 29 on the theatre company’s Instagram page.

Anytime: Theatre Horizon’s “Horizon at Home” continues on YouTube, with a singing lesson (recommended ages 2-12).

Looking to plan ahead? Check out these live streams events and premieres happening tomorrow.

March 25

9 AM: Diana assistant music director Haley Bennett leads a Reading Music course with Broadway Weekends at Home. This class is designed for total beginners with no prior music theory/reading knowledge. Capped at 15 participants—email evie@broadwayweekends.com for sign-ups.

10 AM: Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop Up Classroom series on Facebook Live.

10:30 AM: Christopher Cameron (Bat Out of Hell) performs a Leave a Light On concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

11 AM: Jennifer Malenke (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) leads story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

11 AM: Broadway alum Gaelen Gilliland (Spongebob Squarepants, Mean Girls national tour) leads an Acting Through Song course with Broadway Weekends at Home. Gilliland will work with students individually for 10 minute time slots. Only five students will perform, while every one else will audit. If you would like to perform, email evie@broadwayweekends.com.

12:30 PM: Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress, Cruel Intentions: The Musical at Edinburgh Fringe) performs a Leave a Light On concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

1 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its daily content series with The Making of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish with Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner. Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

1 PM: Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, Mary Poppins) leads a Broadway Dance Party (recommended ages 5 and up) on Broadway Babysitters.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Mean Girls' Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond. Watch it live on Playbill.

2:30 PM: Olivier nominee Cassidy Janson (& Juliet, Man of La Mancha) performs a Leave a Light On concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

3 PM: Emmy nominee Titus Burgess (The Little Mermaid, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) leads song and story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

5 PM: The St. Louis Actors’ Studio offers Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten series will be offered on Twitter. The studio will release two monologue videos every Wednesday, starting with Adam Brody (The O.C.) and Louisa Krouse (The Flick, Ray Donovan).

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below kicks off its #54BelowAtHome series with a live stream broadcast of Joe Iconis and George Salazar in Two Player Game, a concert featuring songs by the Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, and Love in Hate Nation musical theatre writer.

7 PM: Personal trainer and performer Shaye Hopkins (Diana at La Jolla Playhouse) leads a Cardio Fitness Burst class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Sign up for the class on Facebook.

7 PM: New York Theatre Barn hosts a live stream of a New Works Series presentation, HoT and Dimes. The 30-minute live stream presentation will begin at 7PM via Zoom. For more information, visit NYTheatreBarn.org.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Wagner week continues with Die Walküre, starring Starring Deborah Voigt, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Stephanie Blythe, Jonas Kaufmann, Bryn Terfel, and Hans-Peter König.

8 PM: Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher joins TikTok's #HappyAtHome campaign by performing songs from Benj Pasek–Justin Paul musical live on the show’s TikTok channel.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Real-life couple and Broadway alums Patti Murin (Frozen) and Colin Donnell (Anything Goes). Watch it live on Playbill.