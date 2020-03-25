What’s on March 25: Jordan Fisher Sings Dear Evan Hansen, Lesli Margherita Answers Your Questions, a Hair Reunion, More

Check out who’s hopping online to hang out with fans, teach classes, and perform virtually.

With the shutdown of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrities and theatre companies have answered the call for content online.

Among the highlights today are Jordan Fisher singing Dear Evan Hansen songs on TikTok; Broadway star and Olivier winner Lesli Margherita doing a Q&A; #54BelowAtHome kicks off with a Joe Iconis and George Salazar concert; and The Prom's Josh Lamon reunites with Hair co-stars Caissie Levy, Gavin Creel, and more. All times are in ET.

9 AM: Diana assistant music director Haley Bennett leads a Reading Music course with Broadway Weekends at Home. This class is designed for total beginners with no prior music theory/reading knowledge. Capped at 15 participants—email evie@broadwayweekends.com for sign-ups.

10 AM: Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop Up Classroom series on Facebook Live.

10:30 AM: Christopher Cameron (Bat Out of Hell) performs a Leave a Light On concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

11 AM: Jennifer Malenke (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) leads story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

11 AM: Broadway alum Gaelen Gilliland (Spongebob Squarepants, Mean Girls national tour) leads an Acting Through Song course with Broadway Weekends at Home. Gilliland will work with students individually for 10 minute time slots. Only five students will perform, while every one else will audit. If you would like to perform, email evie@broadwayweekends.com.

12:30 PM: Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress, Cruel Intentions: The Musical at Edinburgh Fringe) performs a Leave a Light On concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

1 PM: Special guest Jeremy Jordan and host Laura Osnes launch R&H Goes Live! with a broadcast featuring Jordan's acoustic take on "O What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Oklahoma! and a Q&A between the Broadway alums. Watch live on Playbill.

1 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its daily content series with The Making of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish with Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner. Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

1 PM: Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, Mary Poppins) leads a Broadway Dance Party (recommended ages 5 and up) on Broadway Babysitters.

2 PM: Olivier winner and Broadway alum Leslie Margherita (Matilda the Musical, Emojiland) hosts a Q&A on Mischief Management's Twitch channel.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Mean Girls' Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond. Watch it live on Playbill.

2 PM: Broadway Dreams continues its daily #DreamingTogether series , including a Hair choreography class led by Tyler Hanes, a Q&A with Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and a special performance by Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill). To watch, make sure you have the app Zoom and access the content through their Facebook page.

2:30 PM: Olivier nominee Cassidy Janson (& Juliet, Man of La Mancha) performs a Leave a Light On concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

3 PM: Emmy nominee Titus Burgess (The Little Mermaid, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) leads song and story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

4 PM: West Village piano hotspot Marie's Crisis is going digital, with virtual singalong sessions with its pianists, singing servers, and staff happening nightly from 4–9:30 PM via Facebook (the group is private, though registration to join is open). Those participating are encouraged to tip via Venmo.

5 PM: The St. Louis Actors’ Studio offers Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten series will be offered on Twitter. The studio will release two monologue videos every Wednesday, starting with Adam Brody (The O.C.) as Man 20’s and Louisa Krouse (The Flick, Ray Donovan) as Woman 20’s.

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below kicks off its #54BelowAtHome series with a live stream broadcast of Joe Iconis and George Salazar in Two Player Game, a concert featuring songs by the Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, and Love in Hate Nation musical theatre writer.

7 PM: Personal trainer and performer Shaye Hopkins (Diana at La Jolla Playhouse) leads a Cardio Fitness Burst class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Sign up for the class on Facebook.

7 PM: New York Theatre Barn hosts a live stream of a New Works Series presentation, HoT and Dimes. The 30-minute live stream presentation will begin at 7PM via Zoom. For more information, visit NYTheatreBarn.org.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Wagner week continues with Die Walküre, starring Starring Deborah Voigt, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Stephanie Blythe, Jonas Kaufmann, Bryn Terfel, and Hans-Peter König.

8 PM: Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher joins TikTok's #HappyAtHome campaign by performing songs from Benj Pasek–Justin Paul musical live on the show’s TikTok channel.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Real-life couple and Broadway alums Patti Murin (Frozen) and Colin Donnell (Anything Goes). Watch it live on Playbill.

8 PM: Vocal coach Christopher Stephens offers a master class through GO Broadway. Stephens will teach "They Can't Take That Away From Me."

9 PM: Josh Lamon hosts a Hair reunion with co-stars Caissie Levy, Gavin Creel, Will Swenson, and Darius Nichols on a special episode of Josh Swallows Broadway. Check it out live on YouTube.

Anytime: Continue New Victory Arts Break ’s Just Move! Week with its Your Unique Dance class, geared for ages 4-10. Set aside 25-30 minutes to complete the self-guided lesson .

Anytime: Watch Maisie Williams star in Hampstead Theatre’s production I and You. The stream will be available through March 29 on the theatre company’s Instagram page.

Looking to plan ahead? Check out these live streams events and premieres happening over the new couple of days.

March 26

10 AM: Bethany Tesarck (Diana) leads a Stretch class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Open to all, this 30-minute session will help you center yourself physically and mentally for the day ahead. Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

10 AM: Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop Up Classroom series on Facebook Live.

10:30 AM: Singer Caroline Kay performs a Leave a Light On concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

12:30 PM: Vicki Manser (Six) performs a Leave a Light On concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

1 PM: The Broadway Green Alliance launches its Only for Now series with Managing the Stress of Self-Isolation and Being Green. Classes are held on Zoom, with advance free registration here.

1 PM: Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) leads song and story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

2 PM: Tony nominee Josefina Scaglione (West Side Story) offers a master class in Spanish through GO Broadway.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Titus Burgess. Watch it live on Playbill.

2:30 PM: Louise Dearborn (Wicked) sing a Leave a Light On concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

3 PM: British actor and director Robert Myles continues The Show Must Go On, a series that presents live readings of Shakespeare’s works in chronological order. Next up is The Taming of the Shrew on YouTube .

3 PM: Richard Yoder (Hello, Dolly!) leads a Broadway Dance Party (recommended ages 5 and up) on Broadway Babysitters.

4 PM: A free daily show for seniors called Curtain Up! kicks off with Be More Chill's Will Roland and more on YouTube.

4 PM: A Class Act offers a Musical Theatre Song Interpretation class with Broadway’s Morgan Weed (American Psycho). The class is full, but participants can sign up for the waitlist by emailing info@aclassactny.com.

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a live stream broadcast of Julia Mattison as her alter-ego, the washed-up chanteuse Ruby Manger.

7 PM: Broadway alum Mary Page Nance (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812, Finding Neverland) leads a Choreographic Exploration class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Nance will offer tools to create your own movement phrases. This class is an introduction to movement creation open to all abilities. Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

7 PM: Play-PerView begins with a live reading of A Doll's House, Part 2, starring Maria Dizzia. Tickets are $5 and will benefit Actors Theatre of Louisville and Vineyard Theatre. Get tickets here.

7 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series with Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concert Encore: Special Requests & Yiddish Comedy Treasures. Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Wagner week continues with Siegfried, conducted by Fabio Luisi. The opera stars Deborah Voigt, Hunter Morris, Gerhard Siegel, Bryn Terfel, and Eric Owens.

8 PM: Katsura Sunshine returns with his live Rakugo show. Different from the solo show seen Off-Broadway, the series maintains elements of Rakugo that are specifically adapted for video. Check it out on Facebook or YouTube.

8 PM: Choreographer and Broadway performer Luis Salgada (In The Heights at GALA Hispanic Theatre, On Your Feet!) offers a master class through GO Broadway.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Broadway alum Matt Bomer (The Boys in the Band) joins the evening's festivities. Watch it live on Playbill.

Anytime: Check out Irish Repertory Theatre's The Show Must Go Online, a collection of videos by stars closely associated to the Off-Broadway company.

Anytime: Continue New Victory Arts Break ’s Just Move! Week with its Dancing Outside Inside the Box class, geared for ages 6-14. Set aside 20-25 minutes to complete the self-guided lesson .

March 27

6 AM: Royal Court Theatre's production of David Ireland's black comedy Cyrpus Avenue, starring Stephen Rea and directed by Vicky Featherstone, is available to watch on the theatre's website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages for one month.

8 AM: Shaye Hopkins (Diana) hosts a Cardio Fitness Burst class with Broadway Weekends at Home. This class will help strengthen the cardiovascular system, tone muscles, and boost balance and flexibility. All you need is a mat if you have one, and optionally a set of dumbbells or even 2 cans of soup! Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

1 PM: Primary Stages kicks off its Lunch and Learn Playwrighting Prompts series with Kate Moira Ryan (The Beebo Brinker Chronicles). RSVP for the seminar on Zoom here.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with In The Heights co-stars Andréa Burns (The Rose Tattoo) and Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton). Watch it live on Playbill.

2 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series with Rabbi Avram Mlotek presenting "Spiritual Resistance During the Coronavirus." Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

3 PM: Ashley Andrews (Diana, King Kong) hosts a Jesus Christ Superstar choreography class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Perfect for intermediate to advanced dancers, the routine is high-impact, energetic, and fun and will definitely get that heart pumping. Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

4 PM: Curtain Up!, a show dedicated to seniors at assisted living and nursing homes, continues with Emily Walton (Come From Away) and Jean Louisa Kelly (Mr. Holland's Opus) on YouTube.

6 PM: Josh Lamon (The Prom) hosts a Broadway happy hour with Five Drink Minimum on Broadway Weekends at Home. Enjoy a quarantini (or five) during this virtual BYOB event while Lamon shares stories about how he went from a college drop-out phone sex operator (not kidding) to getting his first equity job to appearing on Broadway 6 times and originating many roles. Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

6 PM: "Broadway Jackbox," produced by Jimmy Award Winner Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) and actor and Tony Award-winning producer Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening, Hadestown). Watch it on Twitch.

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a Facebook Live event starring David Yazbek. The Tony-winning composer of The Band's Visit, Tootsie, The Full Monty, and others will preview his upcoming show at the storied venue.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Wagner week continues with Götterdämmerung, conducted by Fabio Luisi. The opera stars Deborah Voigt, Wendy Bryn Harmer, Waltraud Meier, Jay Hunter Morris, Iain Paterson, Eric Owens, and Hans-Peter König.

8 PM: Playbill live-tweets the Season 1 finale of Smash. Catch up on all 14 episodes so far, starting with our episode 1 recap.

8 PM: Join a watch party for Oklahoma!, starring Hugh Jackson on BroadwayHD for free. Follow Rodgers & Hammerstein Twitter and Instagram for trivia, fun facts, and sweepstakes giveaways by using #RNHMovieNight.

8 PM: Play-PerView kicks off its Family Friday series. The unscripted weekly program features check-ins, interviews, and performances from notable theatrical families. The premiere, featuring Tony nominees Lauren Worsham and Kyle Jarrow, will benefit Colt Coeur. Get tickets here.

8 PM: Encores! at New York City Center's Evita director Sammi Cannold and associate director Rebecca Aparicio offer a master class through GO Broadway.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Waitress alum Colleen Ballinger, known for her Miranda Sings alter-ego, joins the evening's festivities. Watch it live on Playbill.

