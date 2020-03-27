What’s on March 27: Oklahoma! and Smash Watch Parties, In The Heights' Andréa Burns and Mandy Gonzalez, Rags Parkland Virtual Album Release, More

Check out who’s hopping online to hang out with fans, teach classes, and perform virtually.

With the shutdown of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrities and theatre companies have answered the call for content online.

Happy World Theatre Day! Among the highlights today are virtual watch parties for Oklahoma! starring Hugh Jackman and the Season 1 finale of Smash—with star Katharine McPhee; an In the Heights reunion with Andréa Burns and Mandy Gonzalez; a virtual album release party for Rags Parkland Sings Songs of the Future; a Jesus Christ Superstar choreography class with Broadway Dreams at Home; and Tony-winning composer David Yazbeck gives a live preview of his upcoming Feinstein's/54 Below concert.

6 AM: Royal Court Theatre's production of David Ireland's black comedy Cyrpus Avenue, starring Stephen Rea and directed by Vicky Featherstone, is available to watch on the theatre's website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages for one month.

10 AM: Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop Up Classroom series on Facebook Live.

11 AM: Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q national tour) leads story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

12 PM: Angel Blue is broadcasting from her home on Facebook Live and Instagram every Friday at noon with her new series, Faithful Friday with Angel Blue. This week, she is joined by fellowship opera singer Christine Goerke and psychologist and life coach Dr Heather Ahrens.

READ: Eric Owens and Angel Blue Reflect on Singing Porgy and Bess

1 PM: Primary Stages kicks off its Lunch and Learn Playwrighting Prompts series with Kate Moira Ryan (The Beebo Brinker Chronicles). RSVP for the seminar on Zoom here.

1 PM: Abby Smith (Spongebob Squarepants) leads story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with In The Heights co-stars Andréa Burns (The Rose Tattoo) and Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton). Watch it live on Playbill.

2 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series with Rabbi Avram Mlotek presenting "Spiritual Resistance During the Coronavirus." Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

2 PM: Broadway Dreams continues its #DreamingTogether online classes. On the slate for today is a Footloose choreography class, an acting workshop with Quentin Earl Darrington (Once On This Island), and more. Watch it with Zoom on Facebook.

2:30 PM: Jennifer Nettles (Chicago) goes live on YouTube to sing "Tomorrow" from Annie and chat with fans.

3 PM: Ashley Andrews (Diana, King Kong) hosts a Jesus Christ Superstar choreography class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Perfect for intermediate to advanced dancers, the routine is high-impact, energetic, and fun and will definitely get that heart pumping. Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

READ: Daily Workout: A Theatre Lover's Home Workout Options for March 27

3 PM: Jai'len Josey (Spongebob Squarepants) leads story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

3 PM: Curve (Leicester) are sharing an archive recording of Memoirs of an Asian Football Casual online for free. The play, adapted for the stage by Dougal Irvine from the book by Riaz Khan, will be available on their website through next week.

4 PM: Curtain Up!, a show dedicated to seniors at assisted living and nursing homes, continues with Emily Walton (Come From Away) and Jean Louisa Kelly (Mr. Holland's Opus) on YouTube.

6 PM: Kristin Chenoweth joins Trisha Yearwood on Instagram Live for a sneak peek at their upcoming cooking adventures on Trisha's Kitchen.

6 PM: Josh Lamon (The Prom) hosts a Broadway happy hour with Five Drink Minimum on Broadway Weekends at Home. Enjoy a quarantini (or five) during this virtual BYOB event while Lamon shares stories about how he went from a college drop-out phone sex operator (not kidding) to getting his first equity job to appearing on Broadway 6 times and originating many roles. Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

6 PM: Rags Parkland Sings Songs of the Future holds virtual album release. The album will be performed live on the Ars Nova Instagram page. Creator Andrew R. Butler will perform songs from the new cast album, sing a few b-sides, and share stories about writing and creating the musical.

LISTEN: 'We Are and We Are' From the Rags Parkland Cast Album

6 PM: Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox returns with Matt Doyle, Patti Murin, and more. Watch it on Twitch.

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a Facebook Live event starring David Yazbek. The Tony-winning composer of The Band's Visit, Tootsie, The Full Monty, and others will preview his upcoming show at the storied venue.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Wagner week continues with Götterdämmerung, conducted by Fabio Luisi. The opera stars Deborah Voigt, Wendy Bryn Harmer, Waltraud Meier, Jay Hunter Morris, Iain Paterson, Eric Owens, and Hans-Peter König.

8 PM: Playbill (@Playbill) and Katharine McPhee (@KatMcPhee) live-tweet the Season 1 finale of Smash. Catch up on all 14 episodes so far, starting with our episode 1 recap.

8 PM: Join a watch party for Oklahoma!, starring Hugh Jackson on BroadwayHD for free. Follow Rodgers & Hammerstein Twitter and Instagram for trivia, fun facts, and sweepstakes giveaways by using #RNHMovieNight.

8 PM: Joe's Pub continues its archive broadcasts with Hear Her Song, a musical celebration of distinguished female leaders worldwide. The songs are inspired by their words from female composers from around the world. Watch the live stream on YouTube.

8 PM: Play-PerView kicks off its Family Friday series. The unscripted weekly program features check-ins, interviews, and performances from notable theatrical families. The premiere, featuring Tony nominees Lauren Worsham and Kyle Jarrow, will benefit Colt Coeur. Get tickets here.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Waitress alum Colleen Ballinger, known for her Miranda Sings alter-ego, joins the evening's festivities. Watch it live on Playbill.

8 PM: The Producer's Perspective goes live on Facebook with Rick Miramontez, president of DKC/O&M.

10:30 PM: The Spokane Civic Theatre production of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein comes alive for a broadcast on Facebook Live. Please note that this production stream is live and will not be available once the stream has ended.

Anytime: Continue New Victory Arts Break ’s Just Move! Week with its Community Dance class, geared for ages 5-14. Set aside 30-35 minutes to complete the self-guided lesson .

Looking to plan ahead? Check what's happening this weekend.

March 28

11 AM: The Broadway Green Alliances hosts family-friendly upcycled craft sessions every Saturday, hosted on Zoom. This week, it's Not Throwing Away Your… Trash: Crafting Upcycled Pencil Holders. Sign up here.

2 PM: Jeremy Benton (Cagney Off-Broadway, Irving Berlin's White Christmas national tour) leads an intermediate tap class with Broadway Weekends at Home. This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps of tap dance. No tap shoes are required for this class (but feel free to wear them if you have them). Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

2 PM: Benton returns to lead an intermediate tap class with Broadway Weekends at Home. This class is perfect for students with a little bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. After a brief warm-up, go straight into learning a musical theater–style tap combination. No tap shoes are required for this class (but feel free to wear them if you have them). Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

2 PM: GO Broadway hosts a master class on Zoom with Tony-winning producer Ken Davenport (Once On This Island).

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Miss Saigon Tony winner Lea Salonga (Once On This Island). Watch it live on Playbill.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Wagner week continues with Die Miestersinger von Nürnberg, starring Annette Dasch, Johan Botha, Paul Appleby, and Michael Volle.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Kristin Chenoweth joins the evening's festivities. Watch it live on Playbill.

8 PM: Joe's Pub continues its archive broadcasts with Thurber Theater, a cross between The Ed Sullivan Show, VH1’s Storytellers, Leonard Bernstein’s musicology lectures, and a whiskey-fueled jam session. Hosted and curated by Michael Thurber, the show flows seamlessly from guest to guest, hopping through centuries of musical styles in an explosion of entertainment, musical virtuosity, and happy vibes. Watch the live stream on YouTube.

8 PM: Katsura Sunshine presents a live Rakugo talk show on the performer’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

8 PM: The Producer's Perspective goes live on Facebook with Ragtime and Once On This Island composer Stephen Flaherty.

11 PM: Seattle Symphony rebroadcasts its performance of Dvořák's "Symphony No. 8" led by music director Thomas Dausgaard. Watch it on YouTube and Facebook .

March 29

10 AM: Performer, director, and choreographer Lauren Haughton (Wicked, Fly at La Jolla Playhouse) teaches a Musical Theatre Dance class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Suitable for beginner, intermediate, and advanced dancers, this class will keep you in shape for Broadwaym with a combination of jazz, ballet, yoga, and theatre dance. This is mostly a warm-up for conditioning purposes, but will sometimes include short dance combinations. Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

5 PM: Seattle Symphony rebroadcasts its performance of Dvořák's "Symphony No. 8" led by music director Thomas Dausgaard. Watch it on YouTube and Facebook .

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a rebroadcast of Sondheim Unplugged from September 2017, featuring Tally Sessions (Anastasia), Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), and more. Watch it on YouTube. Note: the live stream will not be posted following the broadcast for later viewing.

7 PM: Play-PerView continues its streaming series with Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (Next To Normal, Side Show) reprising her solo performance in Elise Forier Edie’s The Pink Unicorn to benefit The Actors Fund and Out of The Box Theatrics.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Wagner week continues with Tannhäuser, starring Eva-Marie Westbroek, Michelle DeYoung, Johan Botha, Peter Mattei, and Gunther Groissböck.

8 PM: The Civic Orchestra of Chicago will mark its 100th Anniversary with a virtual concert, including Tchaikovsky’s "Symphony No. 5," live on Facebook.

8 PM: The Producer's Perspective goes live on Facebook with Clybourne Park Tony-nominated director Pam MacKinnon.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Randy Rainbow joins the evening's festivities. Watch it live on Playbill.

