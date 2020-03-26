What’s on March 26: Billy Porter and Stephanie J. Block Visit Stars in the House, A Doll's House, Part 2 With Maria Dizzia, More

Check out who’s hopping online to hang out with fans, teach classes, and perform virtually.

With the shutdown of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrities and theatre companies have answered the call for content online.

Among the highlights today are Billy Porter and Stephanie J. Block dropping by Stars in the House; Play-PerView kicks off with A Doll's House, Part 2, starring Maria Dizzia; Be More Chill's Will Roland launches Curtains Up!; and the Broadway Green Alliance begins its Only For Now series. All times are in ET.

10 AM: Bethany Tesarck (Diana) leads a Stretch class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Open to all, this 30-minute session will help you center yourself physically and mentally for the day ahead. Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

10 AM: Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop Up Classroom series on Facebook Live.

10:30 AM: Singer Caroline Kay performs a Leave a Light On concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

12:30 PM: Vicki Manser (Six) performs a Leave a Light On concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

1 PM: The Broadway Green Alliance launches its Only for Now series with Managing the Stress of Self-Isolation and Being Green. Classes are held on Zoom, with advance free registration here.

1 PM: Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) leads song and story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

2 PM: Broadway Dreams continues its #DreamingTogether online classes. On the slate for today is a Q&A with Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice), meditation with Sarah Bowden (A Chorus Line), and vocal warm-ups with Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera).

2 PM: Tony nominee Josefina Scaglione (West Side Story) offers a master class in Spanish through GO Broadway.

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose). Watch it live on Playbill.

2:30 PM: Louise Dearborn (Wicked) sing a Leave a Light On concert from London. Tickets (£7.50) can be purchased through The Theatre Café up to an hour before the live stream.

3 PM: British actor and director Robert Myles continues The Show Must Go On, a series that presents live readings of Shakespeare’s works in chronological order. Next up is The Taming of the Shrew on YouTube .

3 PM: Richard Yoder (Hello, Dolly!) leads a Broadway Dance Party (recommended ages 5 and up) on Broadway Babysitters.

4 PM: A free daily show for seniors called Curtain Up! kicks off with Be More Chill's Will Roland and more on YouTube.

4 PM: A Class Act offers a Musical Theatre Song Interpretation class with Broadway’s Morgan Weed (American Psycho). The class is full, but participants can sign up for the waitlist by emailing info@aclassactny.com.

6 PM: The Old Globe begins its nine-week Community Voices playwriting workshop, hosted on Facebook Live every Tuesday and Thursday. With no experience required, this course is perfect for creatives just getting started or are looking for a place to share their stories.

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a live stream broadcast of Julia Mattison as her alter-ego, the washed-up chanteuse Ruby Manger.

7 PM: Broadway alum Mary Page Nance (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812, Finding Neverland) leads a Choreographic Exploration class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Nance will offer tools to create your own movement phrases. This class is an introduction to movement creation open to all abilities. Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

7 PM: Play-PerView begins with a live reading of A Doll's House, Part 2, starring Maria Dizzia. Tickets are $5 and will benefit Actors Theatre of Louisville and Vineyard Theatre. Get tickets here.

7 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series with Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concert Encore: Special Requests & Yiddish Comedy Treasures. Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Wagner week continues with Siegfried, conducted by Fabio Luisi. The opera stars Deborah Voigt, Hunter Morris, Gerhard Siegel, Bryn Terfel, and Eric Owens.

8 PM: Katsura Sunshine returns with his live Rakugo show. Different from the solo show seen Off-Broadway, the series maintains elements of Rakugo that are specifically adapted for video. Check it out on Facebook or YouTube.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Tony winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show), Sebastian Arcelus (Wicked), and Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) join the evening's festivities. Watch it live on Playbill.

Anytime: Check out Irish Repertory Theatre's The Show Must Go Online, a collection of videos by stars closely associated to the Off-Broadway company.

Anytime: Continue New Victory Arts Break ’s Just Move! Week with its Dancing Outside Inside the Box class, geared for ages 6-14. Set aside 20-25 minutes to complete the self-guided lesson .

Looking to plan ahead? Check out these live streams events and premieres happening tomorrow.

March 27

6 AM: Royal Court Theatre's production of David Ireland's black comedy Cyrpus Avenue, starring Stephen Rea and directed by Vicky Featherstone, is available to watch on the theatre's website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages for one month.

8 AM: Shaye Hopkins (Diana) hosts a Cardio Fitness Burst class with Broadway Weekends at Home. This class will help strengthen the cardiovascular system, tone muscles, and boost balance and flexibility. All you need is a mat if you have one, and optionally a set of dumbbells or even 2 cans of soup! Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

11 AM: Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q national tour) leads story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

1 PM: Primary Stages kicks off its Lunch and Learn Playwrighting Prompts series with Kate Moira Ryan (The Beebo Brinker Chronicles). RSVP for the seminar on Zoom here.

1 PM: Abby Smith (Spongebob Squarepants) leads story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

2 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley continue their Stars in the House series with In The Heights co-stars Andréa Burns (The Rose Tattoo) and Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton). Watch it live on Playbill.

2 PM: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series with Rabbi Avram Mlotek presenting "Spiritual Resistance During the Coronavirus." Watch on the organization’s Facebook page.

3 PM: Ashley Andrews (Diana, King Kong) hosts a Jesus Christ Superstar choreography class with Broadway Weekends at Home. Perfect for intermediate to advanced dancers, the routine is high-impact, energetic, and fun and will definitely get that heart pumping. Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

3 PM: Jai'len Josey (Spongebob Squarepants) leads story time (recommended ages 2–6) on Broadway Babysitters .

4 PM: Curtain Up!, a show dedicated to seniors at assisted living and nursing homes, continues with Emily Walton (Come From Away) and Jean Louisa Kelly (Mr. Holland's Opus) on YouTube.

6 PM: Josh Lamon (The Prom) hosts a Broadway happy hour with Five Drink Minimum on Broadway Weekends at Home. Enjoy a quarantini (or five) during this virtual BYOB event while Lamon shares stories about how he went from a college drop-out phone sex operator (not kidding) to getting his first equity job to appearing on Broadway 6 times and originating many roles. Sign up for the class (hosted on Zoom) on Facebook.

6 PM: "Broadway Jackbox," produced by Jimmy Award Winner Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) and actor and Tony Award-winning producer Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening, Hadestown). Watch it on Twitch.

6:30 PM: Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a Facebook Live event starring David Yazbek. The Tony-winning composer of The Band's Visit, Tootsie, The Full Monty, and others will preview his upcoming show at the storied venue.

7:30 PM: The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions . Wagner week continues with Götterdämmerung, conducted by Fabio Luisi. The opera stars Deborah Voigt, Wendy Bryn Harmer, Waltraud Meier, Jay Hunter Morris, Iain Paterson, Eric Owens, and Hans-Peter König.

8 PM: Playbill live-tweets the Season 1 finale of Smash. Catch up on all 14 episodes so far, starting with our episode 1 recap.

8 PM: Join a watch party for Oklahoma!, starring Hugh Jackson on BroadwayHD for free. Follow Rodgers & Hammerstein Twitter and Instagram for trivia, fun facts, and sweepstakes giveaways by using #RNHMovieNight.

8 PM: Play-PerView kicks off its Family Friday series. The unscripted weekly program features check-ins, interviews, and performances from notable theatrical families. The premiere, featuring Tony nominees Lauren Worsham and Kyle Jarrow, will benefit Colt Coeur. Get tickets here.

8 PM: Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley go live with their nightly installment of Stars in the House. Waitress alum Colleen Ballinger, known for her Miranda Sings alter-ego, joins the evening's festivities. Watch it live on Playbill.

